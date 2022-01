DIETRICH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Dietrich community is rallying together after one of its beloved coaches suffered two major health events over the weekend. Rick Astle was life-flighted to Saint Alphonsus on New Year’s Day, following a stroke and Diabetes Ketoacidosis. DKA is a serious complication of diabetes that can be life threatening and occurs when the body produces high levels of blood acids called ketone, according to the Mayo Clinic.

