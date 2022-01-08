WDFW investigating after three elk found poached

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is asking the public for help to solve a poaching case involving three bull elk in Fairfield, Wash. Two bulls were illegally killed, heads removed, and the meat wasted, on or around the weekend of Dec. 31, 2021. A third bull elk was shot, left injured and paralyzed in the frozen conditions. The animals were illegally shot outside the town of Fairfield, in Spokane County, in a privately-owned field off east Adams and Marsh roads, approximately five miles from the Idaho border, according to an agency news release.
Comments / 0