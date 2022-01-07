ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

All 3 men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery have been sentenced to life in prison

By Sarah McCammon
WAMU
 3 days ago

The three men convicted of killing Ahmaud...

wamu.org

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Derek Chauvin Living ‘Dismal’ Life In Prison For George Floyd Murder, According To Report

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman convicted of killing George Floyd, is reportedly struggling behind bars. According to TMZ, Chauvin is living a “dismal” life in a sector of restrictive housing in the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights. A rep told the outlet he is under 24-hour surveillance and staff checks on him every 30 minutes. The convicted murderer has no contact with other inmates, he also showers, eats, sleeps and uses the bathroom in his cell.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Daily Mail

Husband of mother-of-five, 35, found drowned in a lake is released from custody and walks free from court after prosecutors dropped murder charge against him

Prosecutors have today dropped a murder charge against the husband of a mother-of-five who was found drowned in a lake. Andrius Vengalis, 46, was accused of killing Lithuanian-born Egle Vengaliene, 35, by holding her under the water at Brandon Country Park, Suffolk, in April last year. A court heard a...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Mcmichael
CBS Baltimore

Glen Burnie Man Sentenced To Life In Murder Of Former Federal Police Officer

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A Glen Burnie man has been sentenced to life plus 45 years in a retrial in the 2006 murder of a former federal protective services officer, authorities said Monday. In October 2021 William McDonald, 41, was found guilty of first-degree felony murder, two counts of armed robbery and multiple firearms charges in the shooting death of Benjamin Curtis, according to the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office. McDonald was previously convicted of Curtis’ murder in 2018, but that conviction was later thrown out. “Justice for the family and friends of Mr. Curtis was a long time coming,” State’s Attorney...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
The Independent

Parents arrested after girl tells teacher her five-year-old sister had vanished: ‘She’s been eaten by wolves’

The parents of a missing five-year-old girl in Washington have been arrested and charged with second-degree child abandonment while a search operation for the girl was called off after her sister made suspicious claims.Five-year-old Oakley Carlson was reported missing on 6 December, but investigators said she was last seen alive on 10 February.The search for Oakley was called off after the missing child’s six-year-old sister made claims that increased suspicion on her parents Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson, who were initially arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.Grays Harbor County undersheriff Brad Johansson announced on Monday that detectives had called off...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shine My Crown

Missouri Woman Smiles in Mugshot After Allegedly Killing Her Boyfriend With a Sword on Christmas Eve

A woman from Missouri has gone viral after she was captured grinning in her mugshot---after she was arrested for allegedly killing her boyfriend with a sword. When Cape Girardeau police officers arrived on the scene on Friday night, Brittany Wilson, 32, was found outside the home she shared with her boyfriend. Police say a sword was lying in the front yard.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Oxygen

'Whoever Did This Horrific Act is Truly Evil,' Father And 2 Sons Found Dead In Possible Triple Murder

An Illinois father and his two sons have been found dead inside their home over the weekend, and police are calling their deaths a likely triple homicide. Andrew Hintt’s landlord called 911 on Sunday, after the boy's mother requested a welfare check check. At the home, the police found the 31-year-old father and his two sons, 5 and 7, at their home in Belvidere, Belvidere Police announced at a Monday presser.
BELVIDERE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Jogger
Telegraph

Prisoner kicked custody officer so hard he killed her, court hears

A convicted criminal has admitted killing a prison security officer by kicking her in the head as she was escorting him from his cell following a court appearance. Humphrey Burke, 28, who was described as “unpredictable and dangerous”, left Lorraine Barwell, 54, with catastrophic brain injuries when he attacked her at Blackfriars Crown Court in 2015.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Girlfriend Sentenced in Killing of Girl, 3, Who Begged to Live with Grandparents Instead of Dad's Home

A Kansas woman has been sentenced to 31 years in prison after pleading guilty to her role in killing her boyfriend's 3-year-daughter in 2020. On Nov. 3, Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick, 34, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty in Wyandotte County Court to one count of second-degree murder, one count of abuse of a child under the age of six and two counts of interference with a law enforcement officer in the death of Olivia Jansen, online court records show.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KHOU

'I just want to bust out crying': Father of Maliyah Bass reacts to mother's plea deal in toddler's death

HOUSTON — The mother of a 2-year-old girl found dead in Brays Bayou in 2020 has pleaded guilty in connection with her death. Maliyah Bass was reported missing by her mother, 21-year-old Sahara Ervin, on August 22, 2020. A jogger found the toddler's body in the bayou the following day. Evidence showed she'd been beaten to death with a blunt object a couple of days before her body was found.
HOUSTON, TX
Black Enterprise

Louisiana Man Who Spent 47 Years In Prison Is Rearrested At Prison Gate On Day Of Parole

A Louisiana man who served 47 years in prison is still incarcerated nine months after his parole date and two court decisions ordering his release. On March 18, the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole voted unanimously to release Bobby Sneed from Angola Prison. Sneed was sentenced to life for his role in a 1974 fatal robbery. During the robbery, Sneed served as a lookout and did not witness the fatal shooting, but was charged with second-degree murder.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy