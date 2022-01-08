Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 08:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 19:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northern Hidalgo A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Hidalgo County through 730 PM CST At 625 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southeast of El Coyote Ranch Airport, or 10 miles south of Rachal, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Hidalgo County. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 744 and 754. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

