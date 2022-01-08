ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-08 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-08 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Clarendon, Lee, Richland, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 20:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 21:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Clarendon; Lee; Richland; Sumter Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Lee, central Calhoun, Clarendon, Sumter and southeastern Richland Counties through 945 PM EST At 859 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Sumter County Airport to near St. Matthews. Movement was east at 40 mph. Boaters on Lake Marion Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sumter, Manning, South Sumter, Shaw Air Base, St. Matthews, Summerton, Alcolu, Oakland, Woods Bay State Park, Elliott, Mulberry, Sumter County Airport, Millwood, Poinsett State Park, Turbeville, Mayesville, Pinewood, Lynchburg, Paxville and Cane Savannah. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 111 and 146. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Edgefield, McCormick by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 09:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 19:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Edgefield; McCormick Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of McDuffie, Columbia, Lincoln, northwestern Richmond, western Edgefield and southeastern McCormick Counties through 715 PM EST At 650 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Lincolnton to 6 miles southwest of Norwood. Movement was east at 50 mph. Boaters on Lake Strom Thurmond Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Grovetown, Evans, Thomson, Martinez, Fort Gordon, McCormick, Harlem, Lincolnton, Appling, Clarks Hill Recreation Area, Elijah Clark State Park, Riverwood, Mistletoe State Park, Wrightsboro, Hamilton Branch State Park, J. Strom Thurmond Dam, Thomson-McDuffie County Airport, Village Plaza Shopping Center, Dearing and Parksville. This includes Interstate 20 in Georgia between mile markers 166 and 196. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 08:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 19:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northern Hidalgo A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Hidalgo County through 730 PM CST At 625 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southeast of El Coyote Ranch Airport, or 10 miles south of Rachal, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Hidalgo County. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 744 and 754. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Inland Kenedy, Northern Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 08:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 19:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Brooks; Inland Kenedy; Northern Hidalgo A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Kenedy, northeastern Hidalgo and southeastern Brooks Counties through 715 PM CST At 610 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of El Coyote Ranch Airport, or 9 miles south of Rachal, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Kenedy, northeastern Hidalgo and southeastern Brooks Counties. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 738 and 756. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
County
Nassau County, FL
County
Flagler County, FL
County
Duval County, FL
County
Saint Johns County, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 08:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 19:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of McDuffie, Columbia, Lincoln, northwestern Richmond, western Edgefield and southeastern McCormick Counties through 715 PM EST At 650 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Lincolnton to 6 miles southwest of Norwood. Movement was east at 50 mph. Boaters on Lake Strom Thurmond Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Grovetown, Evans, Thomson, Martinez, Fort Gordon, McCormick, Harlem, Lincolnton, Appling, Clarks Hill Recreation Area, Elijah Clark State Park, Riverwood, Mistletoe State Park, Wrightsboro, Hamilton Branch State Park, J. Strom Thurmond Dam, Thomson-McDuffie County Airport, Village Plaza Shopping Center, Dearing and Parksville. This includes Interstate 20 in Georgia between mile markers 166 and 196. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 11:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Coos, Southern Coos by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 22:20:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Coos; Southern Coos SNOW SQUALLS POSSIBLE THROUGH THIS EVENING Snow squalls are possible across the far north especially near the Canadian border late this evening as a cold front is expected to move across the region. Rapidly changing conditions are possible with the snow squalls. Snow accumulations up to a quick inch are possible. Be prepared for areas of blowing and drifting snow. This could lead to temporary whiteout conditions and the potential for dangerous driving conditions.
COOS COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 20:12:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 22:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Cameron A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Cameron County through 1045 PM CST At 1009 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Washington Park, or near South Padre Island, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include South Padre Island, Port Isabel City Hall, Laguna Heights, Port Isabel Lighthouse, Port Isabel High School, Port Isabel Fire And Police Department, Garria Elementary School, Washington Park, Boca Chica Beach and South Padre Island Police Department. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Beaches#Deeper Water#Coastal Duval#Coastal Flagler#Coastal Nassau
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 10:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-10 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Somerset, Northern Franklin, Northern Oxford by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Somerset; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford SNOW SQUALLS POSSIBLE THROUGH THIS EVENING Snow squalls are possible across the far north especially near the Canadian border late this evening as a cold front is expected to move across the region. Rapidly changing conditions are possible with the snow squalls. Snow accumulations up to a quick inch are possible. Be prepared for areas of blowing and drifting snow. This could lead to temporary whiteout conditions and the potential for dangerous driving conditions.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 02:32:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-11 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 11:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 04:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Walton, Bay, Gulf, and Fraklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Telfair by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 20:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 21:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Telfair A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Telfair County through 945 PM EST At 928 PM EST, a strong thunderstorm was near Horse Creek Wma, or 12 miles south of McRae, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...40 mph wind and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include McRae, Helena, Lumber City, Milan, Scotland, Jacksonville, Towns, Temperance, China Hill, Horse Creek Wma, Little Ocmulgee State Park and Workmore. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
TELFAIR COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 14:30:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 15:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for south central Alabama. Target Area: Wilcox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Wilcox County through 330 PM CST At 251 PM CST, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 5 miles southwest of Yellow Bluff, or 11 miles east of Thomasville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Camden and Yellow Bluff. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 11:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lee, Turner, Worth by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 20:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 20:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lee; Turner; Worth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Turner, Lee and northwestern Worth Counties through 845 PM EST At 820 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles southwest of Cordele to 6 miles northeast of Leesburg to 8 miles east of Dawson. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Leesburg, Ashburn, Worth, Sycamore, Warwick, Rebecca, Chokee, Amboy, Sibley, Jordan Place, Starksville, Scrutchins, Coverdale, Hobby, Turner Co Airport, Neyami, Philema, Dakota, Doles and Mossy Dell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
LEE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 10:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-10 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 21:38:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 22:26:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Liberty A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Calhoun County in the Panhandle of Florida and northwestern Liberty Counties in Big Bend of Florida through 1100 PM EST/1000 PM CST/ At 1025 PM EST/925 PM CST/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northwest of Blountstown, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Blountstown, Bristol, Altha, Rock Bluff, Clarksville, Red Oak, Ocheesee, Selman, Chason, Chipola, Henderson Mill, Camps Head, Kennys Mill, Willis, Nettle Ridge, Blountstown Airport, Macedonia, Torreya State Park, Durham and Roy. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy