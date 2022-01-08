Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 09:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 20:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Aiken; Barnwell; Edgefield; Lexington; McCormick; Saluda Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of McDuffie, Columbia, southeastern Lincoln, Burke, Richmond, Edgefield, southwestern Barnwell, west central Lexington, Aiken, southeastern Saluda and southeastern McCormick Counties through 800 PM EST At 714 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hamilton Branch State Park to near Riddleville. Movement was east at 50 mph. Boaters on Lake Strom Thurmond Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Aiken, North Augusta, Grovetown, Evans, Thomson, Waynesboro, Batesburg-Leesville, Fort Gordon, Augusta, Clearwater, Savannah River Site, Martinez, Aiken Mall, Plant Vogtle, Belvedere, Edgefield, Hephzibah, Harlem, Johnston and New Ellenton. This includes the following highways Interstate 20 in Georgia between mile markers 172 and 201. Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 0 and 38. Interstate 520 in Georgia between mile markers 1 and 15. Interstate 520 in South Carolina between mile markers 16 and 23. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
