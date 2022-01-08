ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshalltown, IA

DHS blocked from thousands of emails

Times-Republican
 2 days ago

Thousands of state records dealing with child abuse investigations and other matters have been rendered unreadable due to a change in computer software at the Iowa Department of Human Services. The records are emails that were encrypted to protect their confidentiality. When DHS changed computer software in 2018, it...

www.timesrepublican.com

Comments / 1

Iowa DHS can’t read thousands of its own emails, including those about child abuse. Thousands of state records dealing with child abuse investigations and other matters have been rendered unreadable due to a change in computer software at the Iowa Department of Human Services.
