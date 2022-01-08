ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Remembering the work of Joan Didion

Alpena News
 2 days ago

Joan Didion died on December 23. She was 87. She outlived everyone in her family except for her nephew-by-marriage, Griffin Dunne. I am grateful he was able to finish his film about her, even though I sobbed while watching. I recall sitting in my apartment in Chicago and opening...

www.thealpenanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
850wftl.com

Joan Didion, literary icon, dead at age 87

Iconic author and journalist Joan Didion has died. She was 87. Joan Didion was an American writer who launched her career in the 1960s after winning an essay contest sponsored by Vogue magazine. The cause was complications from Parkinson’s disease, according to a statement from her publisher. Knopf. She...
CELEBRITIES
Press Democrat

Sullivan: Joan Didion was the essence of effortless cool

Early this year, Time magazine published an interview with Joan Didion that made me extremely happy. The happiness — well, maybe more like relief — came not because the article deepened my understanding of a writer I had long admired for her crystalline prose and dead-on observational skills, nor because it gave me new information about her glamorous but tragic life.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Californian

‘New journalism’ pioneer, UC Berkeley alumna Joan Didion dies at 87

UC Berkeley alumna Joan Didion died Thursday, Dec. 23, due to Parkinson’s disease at age 87. Campus professor emerita of English Catherine Gallagher said that before Didion was a pioneering voice of the “new journalism,” she “learned to think critically” as a student at UC Berkeley.
BERKELEY, CA
lareviewofbooks.org

DIDION AND BABITZ IN LARB

Joan Didion and Eve Babitz, authors of indelible portraits of post-1960s Los Angeles, died within days of each other in December 2021. In their work the city and its denizens appear in all their guises — windswept and sun-drenched, canny and deluded, egalitarian and hopelessly stratified, carefree and carnivorous. It’s no surprise that Didion and Babitz have been traversing LARB’s pages from the journal’s very first days. Below is a selection of pieces in which some of our favorite contributors pay homage to and wrestle with the legacies of two women who left a lasting stamp on L.A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Didion
Person
Griffin Dunne
The Hollywood Reporter

Guest Column: Life Lessons From My Aunt Joan Didion

When we lost Joan Didion last week, I found myself in new territory as I joined the mourning masses for someone who was beloved on an epic public scale. I am part of Joan’s big, messy family of Irish in-laws. She was married to my uncle, John Gregory Dunne. I think most of us liked her more than John, at one point or another. She was certainly less cantankerous. We loved Joan for all the same reasons her readers did. She was very much herself, on and off the page. Her apartment in New York was like a church, where we...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

Remembering Joan Didion, a "singular" California writer and a "helluva lot of fun"

Heyday editor Steve Wasserman and “Scheer Intelligence” host Robert Scheer fondly reminisce over their friend, and what made her, her fiction, and her journalism transcendent. Joan Didion’s obituaries are brimming with accolades the 87-year-old undeniably earned over the many decades her career as a novelist, essayist, and journalist spanned. Soon after the great California writer passed away on December 23, the New York Times commended the “'New Journalist' Who Explored Culture and Chaos,” the Associated Press called her a “peerless prose stylist,” while the New Yorker declared, “No country but America could have produced Joan Didion. And no other country would have tolerated her.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Californian

Joan Didion’s scientific method

Discourse is dead in 2022. Any semblance of nuance or context is quashed by an insatiable proclivity toward ideology. Good faith arguments are hard to come by. Morality is foisted upon every piece of art and every consumer of art either by way of those disseminating discourse surrounding it, or increasingly (and concerningly) by those making the art. In a world where everything seems subsumed by polemic, Joan Didion’s writing, in its refusal to tell people what to think, but rather tell them how to think, feels like a relic of more halcyon days.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soft And Wet#The Literary Guild
Harper's Bazaar

Joan Didion and the Art of Motherhood

Joan Didion was known for her confident, self-assured statements and the surgical precision with which she observed the world. The one adjective continually invoked of her writerly persona and her work was cool. When she passed recently, one of the conversations that bubbled up about her life and her legacy was her identity as a writer and a mother. Online, some male writers asked if she was proof it was possible to be a great artist and a great parent—to be met with parent writers who quickly pointed out the nonsensicalness of that question. But if we look at Didion’s work itself, we see her contradictions. She is often admired for the clarity and conviction of her writing, but in her work, and how she thought of it, there is the uncertainty and tension between the demands of being a writer and the demands of being a mother. And certainly, in how Didion approached it, an understanding that to ask her to conceptualize the two was something that was never demanded of her male peers.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Vanessa Redgrave on Joan Didion: ‘I worshipped her as a writer’

Joan Didion was someone whom I had long worshipped as a writer. However, we became friends and colleagues when David Hare and the producer Scott Rudin invited me to take the solo part of Joan herself in the stage version of The Year of Magical Thinking. The book had been published in 2005, and David was planning to direct it as a play on Broadway.
Chicago Sun-Times

Joan Didion, provocative author and essayist, dies at 87

NEW YORK — Joan Didion, the revered author and essayist whose provocative social commentary and detached, methodical literary voice made her a uniquely clear-eyed critic of a uniquely turbulent time, has died. She was 87. Didion’s publisher Penguin Random House announced the author’s death on Thursday. She died from...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Chronicle of Higher Education

The Review: Joan Didion's Patrician Illuminations

Joan Didion, who owned the most recognizable and durable style in postwar American journalism, died two days before Christmas at the age of 87. (That style, to my mind, failed her in fiction, where it became mannered and sclerotic.) A onetime Goldwater conservative who moved somewhat ambiguously left, Didion was not a joiner. Her most infamous expression of her resistance to movement politics came in the 1972 essay on “The Women’s Movement,” which struck her as hopelessly reductive: “To those of us who remain committed mainly to the exploration of moral distinctions and ambiguities, the feminist analysis may have seemed a particularly narrow and cracked determinism.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Ringer

Joan Didion and Eve Babitz Saw Two Essential Sides of California

Joan Didion and Eve Babitz passing within days of each other is the kind of detail either woman would seize on in her writing. Over the decades, the two shared a sporadic connection: Both lived in and documented Los Angeles around the same time, though the overlap was more concrete than just a mutual subject. Babitz grew up at the base of the Hollywood Hills—just off Franklin Avenue, exactly 2 miles due west from where Didion would rent a house in what a friend, quoted in the title essay of The White Album, called a “senseless-killing neighborhood.” The photographer Julian Wasser shot the iconic photos of Didion with her Corvette Stingray in the driveway of that house and the image of a nude Babitz playing chess with the artist Marcel Duchamp. Eve’s Hollywood, Babitz’s debut, contains several pages’ worth of dedications, each a microcosm of her gifts for casual name-dropping and efficient storytelling. Sandwiched between Andy Warhol and Paul Morrissey (“who I’d do anything for if only they’d pay”) and Duchamp (“who beat me at his own game”) are Didion and her husband John Gregory Dunne, “for having to be who I’m not.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Slate

Is This Photo of Joan Didion’s Kitchen a Triumph or a Travesty?

One long-tail aftereffect of the death of writer Joan Didion last month, at the age of 87, has been the recirculation of some of the most internet-friendly Didion images and quotes. Among these is a 1972 photo, first published in Vogue magazine, of the kitchen counter in Didion’s (and her husband, John Gregory Dunne’s) house in California. The earth-toned image, by Henry Clarke, accompanies an article with the headline “Writers’ Roost,” and this somewhat inscrutable dek, summarizing Didion’s and Dunne’s descriptions of their house’s style: “He calls it ‘Post-War Malibu,’ she calls it ‘Latent Caberet’—but it works for their work.”
CELEBRITIES
coveteur.com

The 10 Books We Read—and Loved—This Year

Although the outside world slowly began to reopen this year, we still spent countless hours inside reading. And as we approach the end of the year (and continue feverishly reading in order to hit our Goodreads goals), we wanted to take a moment to reflect on the books—both fiction and nonfiction, old and new—that we loved. Rather than a definitive “best of” list, we’ve compiled the books that moved us or filled us with delight. (P.S. you can follow Camille on Goodreads, here, and Ama, here.)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
extratv

Cara Williams, Oscar Nominee and Sitcom Star, Dies at 96

Cara Williams, an Oscar nominee and '60s TV star, died Thursday of a heart attack in her Beverly Hills home, THR reports. Born Bernice Kamiat June 29, 1925, in Brooklyn, she began her Hollywood career as Bernice Kay before settling on Cara Williams as her stage name. She gave her...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy