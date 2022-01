The first obituary came early in the year. A 30-year-old woman named Ivory McCuen died of hypothermia on Jan. 24 while sleeping in a parking lot near Chambers and 17th streets. In an ordinary year, her death would have gone unremarked by the news media in and around Eugene, except perhaps to note that a homeless woman had died of the cold.

EUGENE, OR ・ 11 DAYS AGO