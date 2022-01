Countdown to Christmas! Unlike last year —locked in and shutdown — I planned to fly to see family in New Jersey and Connecticut. I’d wrapped and packed my gifts, and had my United app ready for check-in. Like many friends—both here and far—I’d taken a covid-19 test as part of my trip prep. “Better to be safe than sorry,” we all told ourselves, not wanting to infect anyone.

HILLSBOROUGH, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO