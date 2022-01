The regular-season finale often amounts to a de facto playoff game, with a postseason berth riding on the outcome of a divisional grudge match. The Cowboys’ 2021 closer Saturday night could, however, resemble a glorified preseason contest. The team announced several starters would stay behind in Dallas with either illness or injury, and that’s not even counting the COVID absences. Fans can instead expect to get the kind of extended look at little-used depth players that’s normally limited to August, with three rookies set to log serious snaps in the secondary.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO