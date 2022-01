Ole Miss came into Sunday’s matchup versus the Lady Vols riding a 13-game winning streak. The Lady Vols ended that streak, defeating the Rebels 70-58 in Mississippi. “This is a really good win for our team. This is a terrific basketball team we just played,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “We knew they were going to be tough, they were going to play hard, going to be physical, they’re athletic and they’ve got a player who’s potentially going to be the player of the year.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO