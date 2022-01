Let’s get the obvious part out of the way: the Los Angeles Lakers have been a rough watch this season. A hodgepodge of failed veteran reclamation projects, dubious off-the-radar young upside guys, and whatever Russell Westbrook is now, the roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis is probably the worst it’s been since the duo came together three years ago. And beyond not being very effective, the supporting cast has also not even failed in any consistent way. In mid-January, coach Frank Vogel is still tinkering.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO