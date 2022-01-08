ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Jan. 8

Today’s Birthday (01/08/22). Rake in an abundant harvest this year. Steady practices and disciplined management grow financial strength. Fresh winter inspiration and creative plans lead to passion, romance and fun this spring. Resolving summer group challenges deepens autumn team connection, friendship and performance. Your efforts are paying off....

HOROSCOPES

CAPRICORN (December 22 to January 19) The New Year offers changes that you might feel you’re not quite ready for. Best advice: Deal with them one step at a time, until you’ve built up your self-confidence. AQUARIUS (January 20 to February 18) Travel is a dominant aspect of...
Your January 2022 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

From the moment the ball drops, ushering in a whole new year, it's easy to feel the air buzz with optimism and excitement about what the next 12 months may bring (even if the previous 12 months were a bit of a roller coaster). And as the first month of the year, January can't help but be filled with not only a glimmery sense of anticipation and heightened desire to get back to work on big-picture goals — ideally with a little help from your VIPs. This vibe arrives courtesy of the two signs the sun occupies throughout the month: industrious, goal-oriented earth sign Capricorn and social, future-minded air sign Aquarius. (See: How to Crush Your Goals, Based On Your Zodiac Sign)
Your 2022 horoscope brings a better year—find out major predictions

ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 19) The year 2022 will bring you a major chance to heal and envision how you’d like your life to grow in the decade to come, Aries. You’ll find that you are being divinely guided by a loving universe as you reflect on the past, learn the lessons you’ve needed and prepare for a bright new chapter to begin. May until October will be the most magnificent period of the year for you, as you are ready for a great rebirth. You’ll be extremely lucky in every way, so seize the day and create the life you’ve always wanted!
Find Out What Your 2022 Horoscope Says About the Year Ahead

Whenever that glimmery ball drops, ushering in a whole new year, we're often filled with a unique mix of optimism, excitement — and okay, to be fair, at least a little anxiety — about what the next 12 months may bring. Given the intensity of the last two years, at least on a global scale, all of those New Year's emotions are likely to be on another level as we welcome 2022. And there's good news: While change will continue to be a major theme, the coming year is filled with opportunities for growth.
Money Talks, and Your 2022 Horoscope Is Screaming

With a brand-new year just over the horizon, there's no better time than now to start setting your goals for the chapter ahead. With that said, if you've been living a hair above your means or swiping your credit card one too many times, 2022 is the perfect opportunity to reprioritize your money matters. The same goes for your professional life, especially for those of you who aren't currently satisfied with your job or your financial stability. The truth is, these feelings aren't uncommon. But your 2022 money and career horoscope is bringing significant, beneficial shifts to your financial investments, career opportunities, and your relationship with money altogether. Have you begun to set any career-related intentions for the new year?
Your 2022 Horoscope Is Here, and You're About to Get a Freaking Break

They say time flies when you're having fun, but what they didn't tell you is, the same goes for living during a pandemic. Thank goodness there's plenty to look forward to in your 2022 horoscope. You're not alone if you feel the concept of time is more baffling than ever. Now, almost two years since the beginning of 2020, I still find myself looking back at the merciless January 2020 Saturn-Pluto conjunction that occurred at the start of this global crisis that has pushed our limits both as individuals and as a collective. Positioned in Capricorn — a symbol of structures, foundations, and hierarchies — these malefic planets began to dissolve previously set systems and traditions that were no longer serving us. This event, along with the North Node in Cancer in 2020, which collectively guided us to go inward, gave us no choice but to retreat and nurture the home within ourselves. Since then, however, we've been able to forge new structures that align with our soul's purpose, even if that meant working permanently from the comfort of our own homes. Some planetary transits are more challenging than others, but the good news is, there aren't any Saturn-Pluto conjunctions in your 2022 horoscope.
Paolo Fox, Horoscope 2022 in Your Facts / Gemini, Libra and Aquarius predictions

As per tradition in the last episode of the year of Your Facts it was presented the Paolo Fox 2022 Horoscope for the 12 zodiac signs for the year that begins. Here are the astrologer’s predictions for 2022 for air signs: Gemini, Libra and Aquarius. For the Twins if there are any issues to be resolved, be careful because before May there will be no changes. It will be with the transit of Jupiter, between May and October, that things will begin to change and improve. On the work April will be an operational month. The central part of the year will be very important, after June 23 you can have good news. There will be a beautiful Trine between Mars and Saturn between September and October. The whole second part of the year will protect you in business matters. Beware of some legal disputes, but the rewards will come in the spring.
Aquarius: Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Forward-looking Aquarians, “May the Odds be Ever in Your Favor,” this one's for you. You should be able to take any old lemons that you have been dealing with and turn them into lemon-flavored mixed drinks with a lot of panaché for all your friends. But don’t get too punchy and over-inflated by the luck you may be awarded this month; ‘keep it real’. Be sure not to let things wane with an existing stable partner unless of course your freedom and self-liberty are at stake. Just as Capricorn ends and Aquarius begins on the 21st, you may need to cut loose on an unplanned outing, trip or even a little bit of a wild adventure.
Your 2022 Money Horoscope Is Here, & These Dates May Make Or Break Your Budget

The financial astrological forecast for 2022 is overall positive. The one thing to watch out for is how we invest our time and energy. It’s inadvisable to give freely to others, especially if it’s a service, unless they’re reciprocating in some financial way. Giving too much money will not only deplete our bank accounts, but it’s also vampiric.
Your 2022 Horoscope Is Here, & It’s Asking Us To Step Into The Light

The thing about predicting the future is, the moment you speak one into being it becomes a notion that is already past. What transpires after prediction, after ambition, is anybody’s guess — subject to the holy chaos that is the human world. All we can do is honour what we know, what has come before, and what it taught us. We know that we enter the year 2022 with a nod to the Sun and the equinoxes because the year 2022 is a solar year based on a solar calendar. With this in mind, we move toward the new year with reverence for the solstice and what our time with the night has restored in us.
The 1 Day In 2022 You Can Expect Only Good Things To Happen, According To Your Zodiac Sign

New year, new astrology — and with that, a whole lot of new chances for greatness. The astrological transits from the last two years have been challenging, to say the least. (2020 and 2021, sorry, but please leave and never come back.) But the great thing about the planets is that they simply never stop moving, which means that nothing will ever stay the same. In fact, there will be so much change in the upcoming year, that every zodiac sign will experience a major positive shift throughout the next 365 days. The best day of 2022 for your zodiac sign only further promotes that.
Horoscope for Wednesday, 1/05/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): A little exaggeration works wonders. You may be uncomfortable bending the truth, but it's hyperbole in service to a good cause. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Someone who was reluctant before is now gung-ho. That's a quick turnaround. Check to make sure everything's kosher.
The 2022 New Year’s Horoscopes From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week beginning January 1, 2021. Microbiologist Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin in 1928. It was later described as “the single greatest victory ever achieved over disease”—an antidote to dangerous infections caused by bacteria. But there’s more to the story. Fleming’s strain of penicillin could only be produced in tiny amounts—not nearly enough to become a widespread medicine. It wasn’t until 1943 that a different strain of penicillin was found—one that could be mass-produced. The genius who made this possible was Mary Hunt, a humble researcher without a college degree. By 1944, the new drug was saving thousands of lives. I mention Hunt because she’s a good role model for you in 2022. I believe you’ll have chances to improve on the work of others, generating excellent results. You may also improve on work you’ve done in the past.
Free Will Astrology (Jan. 5-11)

ARIES (March 21-April 19): In the fantasy tale The Wizard of Oz, a tornado lifts the hero Dorothy from her modest home in rural Kansas to a magical realm called Oz. There she experiences many provocative and entertaining adventures. Nonetheless, she longs to return to where she started from. A friendly witch helps her find the way back to Kansas, which requires her to click her ruby slippers together three times and say, "There's no place like home, there's no place like home." I suspect, Aries, that there'll be a different ending to your epic tale in 2022. At some point, you will decide you prefer to stay in your new world. Maybe you'll even click your ruby slippers together and say, "There's no place like Oz, there's no place like Oz." (Thanks to author David Lazar for that last line.)
Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, January 2022

The sun in Capricorn finds you focus on money, your belongings, and on an emotional level, your sense of comfort and security. One might expect this means you don’t want to shake things up, but as a Sagittarius, you’re always up for a new adventure! Calculated risks can bring big rewards, and if it doesn’t work out, at least you had fun trying!
Weekly horoscope: 3 to 9 January 2022

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below... Laying low is not your favoured modus operandi yet you can't hurry things when you're in a retrograde cosmic climate during January. Focus on getting goals prepared and organised. Attend to breaking any negative links with last year so that nothing clutters your plan for a grand future.
Your New Year's Resolution, by Zodiac Sign

The end of one year and beginning of another means we get a chance to start over—enter, the New Year's resolution. A little history: New Year's resolutions have been around for thousands of years. The ancient Babylonians (always first on the scene with everything) are said to have started this 4,000 years ago. During a religious festival known as Akitu, they crowned or re-crowned a king and made promises to the gods to pay their debts and return anything borrowed. A similar thing happened in ancient Rome, after emperor Julius Caesar made January 1 the beginning of the new year circa 46 B.C. The month is named after Janus, the two-faced god whose spirit inhabited doorways and arches and therefore symbolically looked backwards into the previous year and ahead into the future. The Romans offered sacrifices to the deity and made promises of good conduct for the coming year. For early Christians, the first day of the new year became the traditional occasion for thinking about past mistakes and resolving to do and be better in the future.
Sagittarius: Sit tight and explore your options When uncertainty prevails observation is necessary

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Hayley Williams, 33; Jared Leto, 50; Gerard Depardieu, 73; John Amos, 82. Happy Birthday: Recognize your strengths, and put them to the test. Focus on what you know. Pick up on what’s trending and can help you stay ahead of any competition you encounter. Use the connections you have and innovative ideas to get ahead. Call in favors, and demonstrate what you have to offer. Personal growth is favored. Your numbers are 5, 11, 21, 27, 33, 35, 47.
Your Horoscope For the Week of Jan. 2 Is Ushering In New Beginnings

Here's to an adventurous and prosperous 2022. Cliché as they may be, the "new year, new me" vibes never cease to inspire us to put our best foot forward . . . at least during the first couple months of every year. The real challenge, however, is to stay equally committed to whatever your goals are for the remainder of the year. Fortunately, your weekly horoscope for Jan. 2, 2022, has "new beginnings" written in the stars, although there's a catch.
𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Jan. 6

Today’s Birthday (01/06/22) This year benefits your cash flow. Discipline with financial management grows your accounts steadily over time. Dreams come true this winter, before springtime romance flutters your heart. Social challenges require adaptation next summer, before an autumn of fun with friends. Harvest and conserve the bounty. To...
