Don’t call it an upset: Guilford edges Boylan in crucial NIC-10 matchup
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The NIC-10 boys basketball race is heating up and on Friday night there was a crucial matchup in a fight for that second seed in the standings as Guilford (6-1 in NIC-10) hosted Boylan (5-1 in NIC-10).
Guilford’s guard combo of senior Bryson Hodge and junior Malachi Johnson led the way with 14 points each as the Vikings (now 7-1 in NIC-10) beat Boylan (now 5-2 in NIC-10) 58-50. This was Guilford’s first win over Boylan in years, and with it they grabbed a hold of that number-two spot in the conference. Trailing only the Auburn Knights (7-0 in NIC-10).Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.
Comments / 1