Rockford, IL

Don’t call it an upset: Guilford edges Boylan in crucial NIC-10 matchup

By David Greenberg
 2 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The NIC-10 boys basketball race is heating up and on Friday night there was a crucial matchup in a fight for that second seed in the standings as Guilford (6-1 in NIC-10) hosted Boylan (5-1 in NIC-10).

Guilford’s guard combo of senior Bryson Hodge and junior Malachi Johnson led the way with 14 points each as the Vikings (now 7-1 in NIC-10) beat Boylan (now 5-2 in NIC-10) 58-50. This was Guilford’s first win over Boylan in years, and with it they grabbed a hold of that number-two spot in the conference. Trailing only the Auburn Knights (7-0 in NIC-10).

