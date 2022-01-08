ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Kelly Graves reflects on team's hard-fought loss at Stanford

By Erik Skopil
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon women's basketball coach Kelly Graves spoke with reporters for nearly 15 minutes following the team's 80-68 loss to No. 2 Stanford on Friday...

