WATCH: Kelly Graves reflects on team's hard-fought loss at Stanford

MISSOULA — Montana might have found its quarterback of the immediate future in the transfer portal. The Griz picked up a commitment from Lucas Johnson, a former San Diego State and Georgia Tech quarterback, on Thursday night. The senior has one year of eligibility remaining heading into 2022, which will be his seventh college season because of a medical redshirt and the extra year the NCAA granted because of COVID.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO