Mike White still has support inside Jets’ building: ‘Wasn’t a fluke’

By Ethan Sears
 2 days ago

Even in the moment, Mike White’s rise felt fleeting.

New York City has seen the likes of Jeremy Lin and Shelley Duncan and every unheralded player with a lightning-strike debut followed by a lack of a second act. So you’d be forgiven for thinking White’s 405-yard performance against the Bengals on Halloween was a one-off, or writing off the Western Kentucky product as he faded from the spotlight since Zach Wilson’s return from injury.

In the Jets’ building, though, there is still faith in White.

“I think it was special,” running back Michael Carter said Friday. “And that wasn’t a fluke. Mike White is actually a really good quarterback.”

If White is ever going to be a full-time NFL starter, it won’t be with the Jets. Wilson, the No. 2-overall pick last year, ensures that. But White will be a restricted free agent in 2022, and he has done enough to at least give the Jets faith he can be a strong backup.

Mike White throws at Jets practice Thursday.

It might not be a star turn, and it won’t live up to the promise White created earlier this year. But, unless Wilson crashes and burns, that’s not what the Jets need from White.

“Love him,” head coach Robert Saleh said. “Love the way he is in meetings, the way he is around the building, with his teammates. We all have confidence in him being able to play this game.”

Added Carter: “When he got an opportunity to play, he took advantage of it. He deserved it. I hope he gets everything he deserves.”

Saleh gave a heady endorsement to the Bills’ linebacker duo of Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano, calling the former a “unicorn.”

“The amount of space he takes away just by his mere presence in the middle of the field is unlike anything that’s been seen in a very long time,” he said of Edmunds. “Think [Brian] Urlacher would probably be one of those guys.”

Braxton Berrios (quad) was moved to injured reserve Friday afternoon while fellow receiver Elijah Moore (quad) was also “trending south” for Sunday, per Saleh.

Jamison Crowder (calf) was a full participant Friday.

Offensive linemen George Fant (knee) and Connor McGovern (MCL) should be ready for OTAs, Saleh said. Asked about surgery, the Jets coach said the two would get “cleanups,” but nothing that should hinder their offseasons.

Media did not get to observe Jets practice on Friday due to COVID-19 protocols, as it was moved indoors following snow.

