Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago's Schaumburg, Illinois office Threw Christmas Parties for Little City Foundation Residents
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (PRWEB) January 07, 2022. Each December agents and staff from Chicago real estate brokerage Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago's Schaumburg office throw Christmas parties for the residents of two Little City Foundation homes. This year, the festivities were held on December 7th where pizza was served and Santa delivered presents...www.benzinga.com
