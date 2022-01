The Oklahoma City Thunder's Josh Giddey is working his way toward stardom. The 6-foot-8 rookie put on a show in front of the home fans at Paycom Center, collecting 17 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds in a 95-86 loss to Dallas. Giddey, the Thunder's No. 1 draft pick last summer, is the youngest player in NBA history to log a triple-double. At age 19, up-and-down performances must be expected, but the native Australian is pretty much holding his own.

