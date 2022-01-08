No stealthy escape for Cyber Ninjas, says judge

Officials in Maricopa County have issued a 93-page rebuttal that undermines all but one election fraud claim made by Cyber Ninjas, the company that Arizona Senate Republicans hired to review 2020 election results. CNN reported that county elections officials determined that 76 of the 77 claims made in the Cyber Ninjas report—which was used by Donald Trump and his allies as evidence that the 2020 election was stolen from him—were misleading or flat-out wrong. The one issue correctly identified by the company was the double-counting of 50 ballots by a temporary worker, but that was nowhere near enough to change the outcome of any election. “The truth is the Maricopa County 2020 election was not stolen from Donald Trump,” said the County Record, Republican Stephen Richer. Bill Gates, the chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, said: “It’s been debunked and it was written by people who are not experts in the field... We’re done. This is the end of the 2020 election.”

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO