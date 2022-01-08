ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

No stealthy escape for Cyber Ninjas, says judge

MSNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAli Velshi reports on the judge in the Cyber Ninjas public records request...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
crossroadstoday.com

Cyber Ninjas faces fine over Arizona election review records

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge said Thursday he will fine Cyber Ninjas, the contractor that led Arizona Republicans’ 2020 election review, $50,000 a day if the firm doesn’t immediately turn over public records related to the unprecedented inquiry. The judge found Cyber Ninjas in contempt for its...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ali Velshi
fox10phoenix.com

Cyber Ninjas chief wants to start new firm with same workers

Lawyer says Cyber Ninjas, company that led controversial Arizona election audit, is now defunct. A judge has imposed a daily $50,000 fine on the company over records from the controversial audit, and the judge warned that if necessary, the fine will be applied to individuals. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska

Cyber Ninjas, company that oversaw the partisan Arizona election review, is shuttering

The Cyber Ninjas firm that oversaw the problem-plagued review of the 2020 results in Arizona's Maricopa County is shuttering. Rod Thomson, a representative for the Cyber Ninjas, confirmed to CNN that company is shutting down. Thomson said, "$2 million debt from the Arizona audit and endless legal and character attacks on the company by those who opposed the audit make it untenable moving forward."
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
TheDailyBeast

Maricopa County Officials Tear Cyber Ninjas’ 2020 Audit to Shreds in 93-Page Final Rebuttal

Officials in Maricopa County have issued a 93-page rebuttal that undermines all but one election fraud claim made by Cyber Ninjas, the company that Arizona Senate Republicans hired to review 2020 election results. CNN reported that county elections officials determined that 76 of the 77 claims made in the Cyber Ninjas report—which was used by Donald Trump and his allies as evidence that the 2020 election was stolen from him—were misleading or flat-out wrong. The one issue correctly identified by the company was the double-counting of 50 ballots by a temporary worker, but that was nowhere near enough to change the outcome of any election. “The truth is the Maricopa County 2020 election was not stolen from Donald Trump,” said the County Record, Republican Stephen Richer. Bill Gates, the chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, said: “It’s been debunked and it was written by people who are not experts in the field... We’re done. This is the end of the 2020 election.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
MSNBC

‘Extremely unlikely’ judge will throw out indictment in Whitmer kidnap trial

Joyce Vance joins Joe Fryer to discuss the upcoming trial for the five men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Whitmer, and their lawyers request to the judge to throw out their indictment. “In the extremely unlikely event that this were to be dismissed, the government would still be able to go forward, unless there was proof of entrapment as to all of these charges,” says Vance. “I think there's a zero chance of that happening.”Dec. 27, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Daily Beast

Dozens Vanish Without a Trace in America’s New ‘Bermuda Triangle’ Next Door

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—In the dead of night this fall, 12 migrants left the small northern Mexican town of Coyame to enter the vast Chihuahuan desert, with the hopes of crossing into the U.S. by way of the Texas border. Among them was a 14-year-old boy from Southern Mexico who was dreaming of reuniting with his family on the other side of the border.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy