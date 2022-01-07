ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

By OneAdmin
wmay.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReady, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:. The...

www.wmay.com

Comments / 0

Related
thestreamable.com

What’s Streaming, Including ‘Being Boba Fett’ and ‘Times Square NYE’

A new featurette “Being Boba Fett” is now streaming on Disney+ to coincide with the launch of the first episode of the series. The “Star Wars” adventure was teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian,” in which legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigate the galaxy’s underworld. “The Book of Boba Fett” stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen.
TV SERIES
Flick Filosopher

say hello to Weekend Watchlist, delivered to subscribers’ in-boxes every Friday

Today I launched Weekend Watchlist, in which I hope to save you from endlessly scrolling Netflix, Amazon, and other VOD services and point you to the best new films and hidden gems to stream. Emails will go out every Friday to paying Substack subscribers and Patreon patrons. The first one’s free, and you can read it now at Substack and Patreon.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watchlist#El Deafo#Abc Audio#Copyright#All Rights Reserved#Hulu Hbomax Search Party
The Hollywood Reporter

How to Watch Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Online on Disney+ This Week

  Marvel’s cinematic universe is ever-expanding, and Eternals is the latest ensemble superhero film to land on Disney+ this month. Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao, the movie hit theaters in November — and MCU megafans who want to be part of the ongoing conversation surrounding the project can finally stream the film at home on Disney+ starting Wednesday, Jan. 12. Based on the 19-issue series of the same name by Jack Kirby (co-creator of the Avengers, Captain America and the X-Men), the MCU movie follows a group of immortal beings as they battle to save Earth from Deviants. The plot thickens when...
MOVIES
Stereogum

Stream The Weeknd’s New Album Dawn FM

The Weeknd has released a new album, Dawn FM, the follow-up to 2020’s blockbuster After Hours. He formally announced it earlier this week, though Abel Tesfaye has been talking it up for a few months now, and it was preceded by the single “Take My Breath.”. Dawn FM...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Rolling Stone

Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Arrives on Disney+: Here’s How to Stream the MCU Movie Online Free

Disney+ is home to a ton of Marvel content, including popular shows like Hawkeye, WandaVision and more. Joining the roster this month is Eternals, which first premiered in theaters back in November 2021. The ensemble movie received mixed reviews from critics, but many Marvel fans who want to watch Eternals online can finally find it available for streaming on Disney+. The plot follows a group of immortal beings as they fight to save humanity all while uncovering the truth about their true existence. The cast features some big names including Angelina Jolie as Thena and Salma Hayek as Ajak, amongst others. Interested in...
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

Great QLED TV deals aren’t always easy to come by but, right now, you can buy a TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED TV for just $500 at Walmart. A saving of $200 on the usual price, it’s a great way of getting the latest technology for less. Even better, if you order by December 20, it’ll arrive before Christmas, giving you some great home entertainment for less for the big day. It’s one of the many 4K TV deals going on right now.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This is the cheapest 70-inch TV worth buying today

With 4K TV deals, it’s become more affordable to upgrade your home theater setup with top-of-the-line displays, and with the arrival of 70-inch TV deals, bringing a cinematic experience into your living room is no longer an impossible dream. For example, Best Buy is selling the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV for just $500, after a $250 discount to its original price of $750, for an offer that may be too good to ignore if you’re on the hunt for a new TV.
ELECTRONICS
komando.com

Turn off this TV setting ASAP

With most tech gadgets, you get what you pay for. Often, that means cool features and high-quality visuals are limited to expensive devices. However, when it comes to TVs, you don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get a five-star experience. Fiddling with your TV’s settings...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 65-inch TV is down to $478 at Walmart (we can’t believe it either)

It’s no longer out of your reach to upgrade your home theater setup’s screen to a massive display, as there’s no shortage of 4K TV deals that you can avail of. Walmart is a good source for such offers, with the retailer’s 65-inch TV deals currently including this $70 discount for the 65-inch Philips 4K Android Smart TV, which brings its price down to a more affordable $478 from its original price of $548.
SHOPPING
WRAL

The right antenna could give you dozens of channels for free

Ready to watch TV for free? Go purchase an antenna. The right antenna can give you plenty to watch without cable or streaming, including WRAL-TV and WRAZ-TV. “A couple of years ago, when there was a major storm and the cable went out in town for a couple of days, if you had an antenna you could still watch TV,” said homeowner Chris Patterson.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Marvel might have cast its next new Avengers hero

With Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye out of the way, we have more than five months to wait until the next MCU Phase 4 adventure. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens on May 6th, assuming there aren’t any additional release delays. Then again, it’s very likely that Marvel will release a brand new TV show on Disney Plus before then. But we have no idea which of the 2022 Disney Plus projects will come next — the list includes Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight. While we wait for more MCU news, we have plenty of rumors about upcoming Marvel attractions, including a development that teases the official introduction of the next new Avengers member: Marvel’s Ghost Rider.
MOVIES
BGR.com

10 Amazon finds under $30 each that people are obsessed with

When you hunt for deals on Amazon, you’re probably often looking for popular products like Apple AirPods and Instant Pots. Yes, it’s great to save some money on best-sellers like those, but you’re not going to wow anyone with them. There are so many cool gadgets on Amazon. And some of the best Amazon finds cost under $30! There are tons of items on Amazon that have the potential to be a total game-changer for you. But you’ll never even come across them if you don’t know where to look. For example, have you seen this awesome galaxy star projector that...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

The iPhone 13 pro is half price with Three’s 2021 January sale

Looking to upgrade your phone for the New Year? Three is offering a raft of January sales offers, knocking up to 50 per cent off the first six months of a contract on a range of new devices.Right now, you can grab the Apple iPhone 13 pro 128GB with unlimited data and unlimited minutes for an upfront payment of £69, then get six months at half price – that’s £35.50 per month. Follow live: The best January sales deals to shop nowIt’s not the only half-price iPhone deal at Three. You can get last year’s iPhone 12 mini for £25...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

20 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that came back for 2022

Don't ask how, don't ask why, and don't ask how long they'll be around. All you need to know is that dozens of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon in 2021 have somehow reappeared. With Christmas now behind us, however, there's no question that these deals will start ending very soon. Maybe it's an early Christmas miracle. Or perhaps Amazon is just making one last push to boost sales. Whatever the case, so many of our readers' favorite deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday have just come back. And that's after they disappeared more than a week ago. We're...
SHOPPING
CinemaBlend

Stars Speak Out After Chip And Joanna Gaines Pull Their Brand New Magnolia Network Show Following Controversy

Chip and Joanna Gaines have created a significant TV empire, which now includes the Magnolia Network (a joint partnership with Discovery). Previously known as Diy Network, the HGTV offshoot thrived with programming aimed at those who love do-it-yourself-related programming. Recently though, one of the channel’s new shows, Home Work, has found itself on the receiving end of some significant backlash. The program has since been removed and, now, series stars Andy and Candis Meredith are speaking out amid the controversy.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy