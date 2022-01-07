Local Testing Facilities Struggle With Staffing, Supply Shortages As Demand For COVID-19 Tests Soar

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As a result of the spike in coronavirus cases, the Angeles National Forest is halting public access to its visitor centers, offices and fire stations for two weeks. The U.S. Forest Service announced Friday that all public access to all its visitor centers, fire stations and offices will be restricted for two weeks beginning Monday. “Fire stations and other critical functions, like toilet cleaning and garbage removal, will remain staffed through the duration of the temporary facility closure,” the agency said. However, during the closure, all “currently opened” campgrounds, picnic areas and trails will stay open. “The safety and health of our first responders, employees, and those who visit the Angeles National Forest is my first consideration and this will help in that regard,” said Jerome Perez, forest supervisor of the Angeles National Forest, in a statement. “We must use every tool and enhanced safety measure at our disposal to protect our employees, and right now unfortunately, that means closing access to our facilities for two weeks.” L.A. County on Sunday reported a staggering 45,584 new cases of COVID-19, a daily record since the start of the pandemic.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO