Los Angeles County, CA

Local Testing Facilities Struggle With Staffing, Supply Shortages As Demand For COVID-19 Tests Soar

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As Los Angeles County continues to reach new all-time highs for daily COVID-19 cases and lines at local testing sites only getting longer, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he’s activated the California National Guard to help with testing. In North Hollywood at Total...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

CBS LA

Governor Newsom Signs Executive Order Prohibiting Price Gouging Of At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As Los Angeles, much like the rest of the state, continues to see record-breaking new daily COVID-19 infections as a result of Omicron and an increased demand for testing, Governor Gavin Newsom’s office on Saturday announced a new executive order aimed at price-gouging for coronavirus tests. People line up for Covid-19 screening at a testing and vaccination site at a public school in Los Angeles, California, January 5, 2022. – The United States reported more than one million new Covid-19 cases on January 4 after the long New Year’s weekend, according to data from Johns Hopkins University,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Miami

COVID-19 Vaccine Site Finder

(Getty Images) Miami-Dade County is coordinating closely with health care partners, the local health department and private partners to vaccinate members of our community against the coronavirus.  You can receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at any Miami-Dade County COVID-19 vaccine site, as well as at pharmacies and community clinics. Minors between the ages of 5 and 17 may receive the Pfizer vaccine but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and bring with them a completed parental consent form. Homebound individuals 12 years of age or older can call 888-201-5490 or email vaccinations@ilshealth.com to schedule an appointment at home to be vaccinated. CLICK...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Sacramento

Gov. Newsom Announces New $2.7 Billion COVID-19 Emergency Response Package

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Governor Newsom’s administration today unveiled a proposed $2.7 billion COVID-19 Emergency Response Package, which includes a $1.4 billion emergency appropriation request, to increase testing capacity, speed vaccination and booster efforts, support frontline workers, strengthen the healthcare system, and combat misinformation. Given the current circumstances caused by the Omicron variant, the Governor’s budget also calls for new legislation to adopt supplemental paid sick leave policies to further safeguard our frontline workers. “From day one, California has taken swift and direct action to battle COVID-19 with policies that have saved tens of thousands of lives, but there’s more work to be...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco COVID test sites reduce hours due to staffing shortages

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco's Department of Health officials Monday said four testing sites will be temporarily reducing their hours because of staffing shortages and increased processing times. Health leaders said in a news statement that in the last few weeks, the testing sites have more than doubled the number...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS LA

Angeles National Forest Closing Visitor Centers, Offices For 2 Weeks Due To COVID Surge

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As a result of the spike in coronavirus cases, the Angeles National Forest is halting public access to its visitor centers, offices and fire stations for two weeks. The U.S. Forest Service announced Friday that all public access to all its visitor centers, fire stations and offices will be restricted for two weeks beginning Monday. “Fire stations and other critical functions, like toilet cleaning and garbage removal, will remain staffed through the duration of the temporary facility closure,” the agency said. However, during the closure, all “currently opened” campgrounds, picnic areas and trails will stay open. “The safety and health of our first responders, employees, and those who visit the Angeles National Forest is my first consideration and this will help in that regard,” said Jerome Perez, forest supervisor of the Angeles National Forest, in a statement. “We must use every tool and enhanced safety measure at our disposal to protect our employees, and right now unfortunately, that means closing access to our facilities for two weeks.” L.A. County on Sunday reported a staggering 45,584 new cases of COVID-19, a daily record since the start of the pandemic.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Bay Area Businesses Stung by Staff Shortages, Customer Falloff

BERKELEY (KPIX) — As COVID-19 infection rates soar in the Bay Area, some small businesses are making big changes to handle the omicron surge. A sign outside of Nathan and Company on College Avenue in Oakland instructs shoppers that no more than 12 customers are allowed inside the store at a time. “Last Thursday, we decided to go back to capacity restriction,” said owner Nathan Waldon. His smaller Piedmont Avenue store has a limit of six people and only one worker at a time is allowed behind the register. Other employees have to spread out. Waldon also bought a lot of rapid test kits...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS Philly

Delaware County Health Official Urges COVID Vaccination As Hospitals Reach Capacity

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Health officials in Delaware County said the latest surge of COVID cases is stretching the health system more than any time during the pandemic. The county’s hospitals are currently at full capacity. “The surge is phenomenal here,” Dr. Lisa O’Mahoney, the interim physician advisor for the county, told CBS3. “I think that we are out stripping the other collar counties.” That means cases are overwhelming the hospital system. This week, all of Delaware County’s six hospitals reached capacity, meaning patients are being diverted elsewhere. Because of the omicron variant, Dr. O’Mahoney said their PCR test positivity rate is...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS San Francisco

Newsom Sends In National Guard Personnel To Increase Bay Area COVID Testing Capacity

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — With waiting times and frustrations growing, Gov. Gavin Newson activated National Guard troops Friday to bolster personnel manning several overwhelmed COVID-19 testing sites in the San Francisco Bay Area. The announcement comes as the spread of the omicron variant continues to surge, now accounting for at least 80% of all COVID-19 cases in California. “California has led the country’s fight against COVID-19, implementing first-in-the-nation public health measures that have helped save tens of thousands of lives,” Newsom said in a release. “We continue to support communities in their response to COVID by bolstering testing capacity.” Under Newsom’s order...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Residents Asked To Limit 911 Calls To Severe Medical Emergencies

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As omicron cases have soared in San Francisco so have calls to 911, straining the system and eliciting a plea from officials Saturday for local residents to limit calls to severe medical emergencies. San Francisco Fire Chief Jeanine Nickolson said calls to 911 for medical assistance have jumped from 300-330 a day to more than 400 over the last week. “We are seeing a surge in 911 calls which is putting a strain on the system and what we are also seeing is many of our members off with COVID,” she said during a Saturday news...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Thousands Seek COVID-19 Tests at San Mateo Event Center Site

SAN MATEO (KPIX) — People stopped by the San Mateo County Event Center all day to get tested for COVID-19 as part of a new operation run by Virus Geeks, the company that public health officials chose to increase capacity in the new year. “There is an absolute need ’cause what we’re finding out is: even with the over-the-counter antigen test, it does not detect omicron at its very early infection,” said Virus Geeks CEO Frank Lee. “The laboratories across the country are inundated, I don’t think they were prepared for this surge.” The company previously ran a testing site at the...
SAN MATEO, CA
cbslocal.com

Governor Newsom Activates National Guard To Help Bolster California’s COVID-19 Testing Capacity

SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) — In response to the statewide surge of Coronavirus cases, Governor Gavin Newsom has announced that he will activate the National Guard in the hope of providing additional testing facilities. “California has led the country’s fight against COVID-19, implementing first-in-the-nation public health measures that have helped save...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS DFW

1,000 Traveling Nurses Headed To North Texas Hospitals In Response To Staffing Shortages

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges in North Texas, hospitals are struggling with adequate staffing for patients. The good news is reinforcements are on the the way. The state now sending 1,000 traveling nurses to North Texas. “We’ve just seen a lot of COVID patients coming into the ER at a very rapid rate,” bedside nurse Mary Vitullo said. Vitullo isn’t comfortable sharing what hospital she works for, but she hears what other local bedside nurses are experiencing as the Director of the Texas Nurses Association. “It definitely creates a lot of stress and anxiety, mainly because a lot of nurses are...
DALLAS, TX

