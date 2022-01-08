Stay active to fight the winter blues

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a beautiful hike at the Blue Hills Reservation. Be prepared to hike for about 3.5 to 4 hours on hilly, rugged terrain. The hike will be at an easy/beginner-friendly pace. Bring a backpack with water, extra layers, snacks, lunch, mask, and microspikes (we have some you could borrow). This hike and many others are open to the public so you don't have to be an AMC member. After you register, the hike leader will send you detailed information on the meeting location and planned trails. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO