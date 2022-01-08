ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Precise sun exposure pertinent to plant health

By Leon Macha
El Campo Leader-News
 2 days ago

The overwhelming number one question that I hear is what your plant is NOT doing. My rose is not growing and blooming. My crape myrtle is not blooming. My fruit tree has no fruit. On and on…….. The second question is: What fertilizer can I buy to...

www.leader-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

The best indoor plants to keep the air clean in your home

When it comes to interior decorating, there is no easier or more affordable way to upgrade your space than a few good houseplants. In fact, the best indoor plants not only bring a bit of the great outdoors inside, but clean the air around us, creating something of a beautiful, air-purifying art installation. Many people even find that plant-care is their preferred kind of self-care.
GARDENING
uga.edu

Prepare to start plants from seed in the new year

It’s almost that time of year again: January is the month for seed catalogs galore. Seed catalogs are the embodiment of possibility, a chance for gardeners to envision the ever-elusive perfect garden. It is one of my favorite times in the garden year. This year, most of us could use something sunshiny to ponder. Outside is gray. The news seems unceasingly dire, and even for the most optimistic, envisioning something as hopeful as a spring garden seems to take more energy than it should. That is even more reason to start plants from seed this growing season. Starting seeds takes attention, care and time, and a bit of faith that something good will come from that diligence, things that I think most of us could benefit from at the moment.
GARDENING
CNET

8 garden box subscriptions and seed delivery services for 2022

Spring means two things to me: grills and gardens. There is no better time than now to get your garden or grow space planted for the best possible returns when that sunshine really hits. As much as we all love Lowe's garden center, making fewer trips to crowded stores helps keep cases of you-know-what down. (We're almost there, people.) Instead, dig into these online seed, plant and bulb delivery services and garden box subscriptions that send seeds, seedlings, flower bulbs, chutes and even full-grown plants along with care instructions, gardening accessories and safe growing aids to your door.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Sun Exposure#Fruit#Fertilizer#Brand X
Antelope Valley Press

It’s time to plant your bareroot trees and shrubs

Tomorrow is the beginning of selling and planting bareroot trees and shrubs. Some nurseries sell bareroot plants with the roots placed in plastic bags filled with sawdust. Some full-service retail nurseries still sell bareroot plants that are placed in planters filled with sawdust to keep the roots moist. Bareroot plants...
GARDENING
thespruce.com

How to Grow and Care for Desert Willow

Sometimes a landscape calls for a unique shrub that creates interest in the way of color, form, and size. The desert willow (Chilopsis linearis) is a shrub that fulfills all those needs, and is uncommon enough you will not see on every block. It does this all while attracting butterflies, bees, and birds. The only drawback is that it is not a fan of the cold, so the straight species has a very narrow habitable range. If you are looking for a gorgeous shrub with great color and size, give the desert willow a look.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
iheart.com

Using Coffee Grounds in Your Garden

Wake up your garden with coffee! Do you think coffee grounds are only for acid-loving plants? Oh, no! It can be applied to just about anywhere in the garden. Trust me, the plants and the earthworms are going to love you for it! If used correctly and in moderation, spent coffee grounds are an excellent way to wake up the plants in your garden.
GARDENING
BobVila

The Best Soil for Jade Plants of 2022

The jade plant, Crassula ovata, is often referred to as a money plant because it’s believed to bring prosperity to anyone who owns one. While these hardy succulents are known for being easy to care for, it’s important to pot them in the right soil. With so many...
GARDENING
westsidenewsny.com

Gardening trends for 2022

I hope you are enjoying the holiday season with family and friends. As 2021 wraps up, it’s time to look at gardening trends for the new year. The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, which produces the Philadelphia Flower Show, recently announced its top gardening trends picks for 2022. The list includes ways to breathe new life into your garden while also using gardening to help promote health and well-being all year.
GARDENING
Bonner County Daily Bee

Christmas gift plants can live for years

If you received a plant for Christmas, don’t look upon it as a short-term gift to be discarded after it’s finished blooming. Too many people enjoy their poinsettia(s) as a wintertime ornament, when actually it will grow and perhaps even bloom for you for many years with a bit of care.
GARDENING
Bay Weekly

Gardening for Health

As cold weather arrives and sends us indoors, indoor gardening with houseplants can bring great enjoyment. Most houseplants are very easy to care for; you can find plants that will be happy under the many conditions that your home might offer. Light is usually the most limiting factor. Check for different light conditions from windows around your home: full-sun, partial sun, and shade.
GARDENING
thewoodlandstownshipblog-environment.com

Twelve native trees to plant now

Which lovable, albeit grumpy, Dr. Seuss character is known for saying “I speak for the trees”? If you guessed The Lorax, you’re right! And I’m guessing you share his love for trees, for their beauty and their tremendous environmental value. Our woody friends reduce cooling costs, increase property values, improve air quality, reduce soil erosion, and improve water quality.
GARDENING
prescottenews.com

Flowers, Herbs, and Veggies You Can Plant in January

January isn’t thought of as a prime gardening month in Northern Arizona. Gardeners in Southern Arizona know it’s the perfect time for cool-season vegetables and flowers. It is warm enough to direct sow much of your garden, but keep your row covers handy. Even in frost-free deserts, January can be a complicated month for gardeners. Extremes and Arizona go hand-in-hand with unpredictable winter weather is always a gamble.
PRESCOTT, AZ
thespruce.com

How to Grow & Care for Crepe Myrtle (Lagerstroemia indica)

The crepe myrtle (Lagerstroemia indica) is a species of small, beautiful tree native to Asia that has naturalized in the Deep South of the United States. So often used in landscaping is Lagerstroemia indica that as you travel around some areas of the country, that you will see its presence in almost every yard. Though certainly not unique, its common use is a testament to its stunning blossoms, peeling bark, and attractive fall foliage that gives the crepe myrtle unrivaled all-season interest.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy