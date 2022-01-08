ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triple Crown Wrestling brings in the New Year

By CJ Staff Report
Commonwealth Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KLIce_0dg8ypY400
Submitted Photo Triple Crown Wrestling presents Wrestling in the New Year featuring the Main Event, "Blue Collar" James Caney vs. Fiji Wildman. 

FERGUSON - Triple Crown Wrestling presents Wrestling in the New Year featuring the Main Event, "Blue Collar" James Caney vs. Fiji Wildman. This match was sanctioned due to an attack on Caney by Fiji Wildman after Caney losing to TCW World Champion Cameron J. Walker after Walker used a chain to knock Caney out.

Pre-show Match: Lady Inferno vs. Love Child in Triple Crown Wrestling's first-ever Women's Match. Lady Inferno wins by pinfall

Match 1: Shelby "Gummybear" McLovins vs. "Thee" Chris Rose. Rose Wins by pinfall

Match 2: Rage Adams/Joker Jones vs. Cypher Code (Christopher Alexander Matthews/Blackjack Roberts). Adams/Jones win by pinfall (Roberts).

Match 3: Tim Starr vs. Jeremiah L. Brake. Starr wins by pinfall

Match 4: Dominick McVay vs. Adrian Alexander. McVay wins by Pinfall

Match 5: Ross Bray/Tyler Logan vs. Cameron J. Walker (World Champion)/DeWayne Davis (All-American Champion). Walker/Davis win after Walker hits Logan with the TCW World Title, resulting in a pinfall. After the match Logan grabs the TCW World Title and tries to get Walker back in the ring. Triple Crown Wrestling officials sanctioned a match between Cameron J. Walker and Tyler Logan for January 08th in Monticello, Kentucky at the Aspire Center, but added at the time of this release that this match will now be for the TCW World Championship.

Match 6: "Blue Collar" James Caney vs. Fiji Wildman with Lady Inferno in a No Holds Barred Match. This match gains momentum quickly as Caney attacks Fiji outside the ring and total chaos ensues. Lady Inferno gets involved with a Kendo stick and hits Caney changing the momentum of the bout. Caney would regain control several times throughout, but Fiji Wildman would counter every time resulting in a broken shoulder for James Caney and Fiji ending the match via pinfall with a spear in the corner of the ring through a door that Caney had placed earlier. At the time of this release James Caney has been consulting with his Doctors about moving forward.

Come join Triple Crown Wrestling Saturday, Jan. 8, in Monticello at the Aspire Center. Bell time is 7:35 pm, doors open at 6:40 pm. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and our website. www.triplecrownwrestling.com

