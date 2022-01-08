ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Chocolate and Family Game Time

phillyfunguide.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet's Go Outdoors has teamed up with Friends of the Wissahickon to offer fun, free...

phillyfunguide.com

Sidney Herald

Our Outdoors: All Smiles

I’m a Christmas carol guy through and through, which generally makes coming out of the holidays a little hard on my psyche. The satellite radio stations that I’ve been listening to since the day after Halloween are all returning to their regularly scheduled programming for the next ten months, and the last scraps of wrapping paper I picked up from where the cat had them stashed in her corner of the living room from Christmas Eve are signs the season of joy is quickly coming to an end. All we’re left with are the memories, and apparently the request from Michael Bublé that Mother Nature let it snow, with the first stretch of sub-zero temperatures coming with it for good measure, as the drifts outside my office window mount and my snowblower gets its first true test in a few years.
HOBBIES
experiencecolumbus.com

Seven Hot Chocolates to Try in Columbus

With the temperatures dropping, what better way to warm up on a chilly day than with a rich, steaming mug of hot chocolate? We've rounded up some of the best spots for hot chocolate in Columbus!. Fox in the Snow. Fox in the Snow has three locations across Columbus (plus...
COLUMBUS, OH
wxxv25.com

Animals at Berlin Zoo enjoy Christmas gifts

What do you give a Panda Bear for Christmas? At the Berlin Zoo, the answer is a holiday platter with specially made gingerbread men and sugar cookies. While Panda Bears are quite happy with a white Christmas, it is more of an adjustment for some of the tropical animals, but the furry capybaras, who hail from the much warmer climate of South America, seem to be taking the snow in stride.
ANIMALS
spiritofjefferson.com

OUTDOORS: Barred owls hoot a duet

A new year starts, I love to step outside at dusk and see the twigs of the bare trees etched against the greenish afterglow of sunset. I was about to call the dogs back into the house when I heard two barred owls hooting. We don’t hear barred owls too often.
ANIMALS
Food Network

These Hot Chocolate Accessories Will Transform Any Snow Day Into a Magical One

Growing up, the best part of winter was always snow. The first thing I did when I woke up was run to my bedroom window and look outside to see if there were any snowflakes. Do you remember those special snow rituals, like putting a spoon under your pillow, wearing your pajamas inside out or flushing ice cubes down the toilet? Well, I did them all just for that one chance of a snow day.
SHOPPING
TrendHunter.com

Candy Floss Hot Chocolates

For the first time in its history, New York City's iconic Serendipity3 restaurant is adding an all-new Frrrozen Hot Chocolate flavor to its menu with the addition of Cotton Candy Frrrozen Hot Chocolate. This decadent new treat is made with pink cotton candy-flavored white chocolate, a generous amount of whipped cream, a cotton candy topping and of course, a cherry to top it all off.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

Creating a Family Time Capsule

What better time to create a family time capsule than the beginning of a new year? Engage the family in a fun New Years activity and put together a time capsule of your family right now in this moment. It astonishes me how much my kids grow and change in...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
northeastohioparent.com

Upgrade Your Family Game Night

When it comes to family game night, it’s easy to just dust off the tried-and-true from your closet. After all, those classic board games have their charms — and, for many, a nostalgic kick. But, let’s be frank: Some of them aren’t terribly fun, especially for adults. So when you’re tired of sliding down chutes and climbing up ladders and trudging through Candyland, but still want face-to-face play time with your kids, consider these terrific new alternatives for tabletop fun. (Yes, I’ve play-tested them all.)
RELATIONSHIPS
Mashed

Frozen Hot Chocolate Is The Drink You Need In Your Life

Sipping on a mug of hot chocolate is an essential wintertime activity, especially when the frigid temps encourage many of us to hunker down and get cozy indoors. The frothy, rich, and satisfyingly sweet libation is enjoyed all around the world. It's believed that the ancient Mayans imbibed on a more bitter and spicy version of the chocolate drink around 1500 B.C., adding chili pepper to it (per Hotel Chocolat). Even former U.S. Presidents George Washington and Thomas Jefferson were said to indulge in the decadent, creamy drink.
FOOD & DRINKS
marthastewart.com

Eight Delicious Ways to Instantly Upgrade Your Hot Chocolate Game

A delicious cup of cocoa is one of the true joys of winter, warming you up on a crisp, snowy day or serving as a decadent pairing for breakfast, snacks, or dessert. When you're looking for an upgrade to your usual hot chocolate, use these eight tips to make fun and inventive drinks that the whole family can enjoy.
FOOD & DRINKS
mediapost.com

Bailey's Sweetens Hot Chocolate Recipe

Dominique Ansel Bakery partnered with Bailey’s liqueur for this short film in which Ansel offers his recipe for hot chocolate. In short: It’s not for those on a strict diet. There is a lot of chocolate and a fair amount of Bailey’s. The ad, produced by Team Bubbly,...
FOOD & DRINKS
thedoctorstv.com

Tis’ the Season for the DIY Hot Chocolate Charcuterie Board!

Erin O’Brien joins The Doctors to share how to make the hot chocolate charcuterie board! Dr. Ordon shares we all need a treat from time to time, but you can make better choices by trying to keep sugar and fats down. Erin uses unsweetened cocoa powder and dark chocolate. She also shares a healthier tip is to make your own whipped cream!
RECIPES
medialoper.com

Certain Songs #2259: Sly & The Family Stone – “Hot Fun in The Summertime”

Maybe the reason that Sly & The Family Stone didn’t release “Somebody’s Watching You” as a single after “Stand!” didn’t crack the top 20 was that they’d already started working on their next album, and “Hot Fun in The Summertime” was the first taste of that record. But of course, that record never materialized, and “Hot Fun in the Summertime” (and the next two songs I’m writing about) all ended up on 1970’s Greatest Hits record.
MUSIC
kellysthoughtsonthings.com

White Chocolate Mint Hot Cocoa Bombs Recipe

This easy-to-make cold-weather drink is a perfect gift for any holiday. These White Chocolate Mint Hot Cocoa Bombs are decadent, delicious, and a fun way to spruce up your favorite wintertime drink. They are perfect hot chocolate gifts for people who simply love chocolates! This customizable hot chocolate recipe is...
FOOD & DRINKS
marietta.com

Family Fancy Pants Dance

The annual Family Fancy Pants Dance (formerly the Daddy/Daughter Dance) is open to children ages 5-12 years old as well as their fathers, mothers, or other special person in their life. The event features a fun afternoon with great music, dancing, and refreshments. Dress is semi-formal to formal. This is a great opportunity to make another magical childhood memory. Bring your dancing shoes and camera.
MARIETTA, GA
haverford.edu

Full Time Hot Food Cook

The Hot Food Cook will perform a variety of culinary duties related to the preparation and presentation of meals, and is responsible for portion control and general food production procedures in the kitchen. This position requires working early morning hours, evening hours, weekends and holidays as needed, and is considered essential staff.
HAVERFORD, PA
Simplemost

Baker Makes Life-Sized Deer Out Of Cake For Customer’s Wedding

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. When you picture the most stunning wedding cake you’ve ever seen, we’re guessing it...
RELATIONSHIPS

