Hot Chocolate and Family Game Time

I’m a Christmas carol guy through and through, which generally makes coming out of the holidays a little hard on my psyche. The satellite radio stations that I’ve been listening to since the day after Halloween are all returning to their regularly scheduled programming for the next ten months, and the last scraps of wrapping paper I picked up from where the cat had them stashed in her corner of the living room from Christmas Eve are signs the season of joy is quickly coming to an end. All we’re left with are the memories, and apparently the request from Michael Bublé that Mother Nature let it snow, with the first stretch of sub-zero temperatures coming with it for good measure, as the drifts outside my office window mount and my snowblower gets its first true test in a few years.

