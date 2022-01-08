San Angelo Central girls get claws out against Permian

Layla Young and Jewels Perez combined for 23 points, leading the San Angelo Central High School girls basketball team to a methodical 47-25 blowout against Odessa Permian in a District 2-6A contest Friday night at Babe Didrikson gym.

Young scored 13 points and Perez chipped in 10. Rounding out the Lady Cats' top scorers were: Makayla Salazar (6), Deandra Allen (5), Nevaeh Hearne (5) and Delaney Hester (4).

Ejaelyn Miller scored a team-high seven points for the Lady Panthers, and Jamie Dixon Redic added five.

Central improved to 17-9 overall and 3-1 in district. Permian dropped to 4-13 and 2-3.

The Lady Cats built a comfortable 25-9 cushion at the half and they led 33-14 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Cats travel to Midland Legacy on Tuesday.

Central's next home game is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 14, against Abilene High.

San Angelo Central girls 47, Odessa Permian 25

Permian 4 5 5 11--25

Central 8 17 8 14--47

PERMIAN -- Ejaelyn Miller 7, Jamie Dixon Redic 5, Bailey Wight 4, Chloe Mosley 4, Kimora Pierca 3, Sara Chavez 2. Totals 10 2-8 25.

CENTRAL -- Layla Young 13, Jewels Perez 10, Makayla Salazar 6, Deandra Allen 5, Nevaeh Hearne 5, Delaney Hester 4, Alyssa Barron 2, Peyton Mayberry 2. Totals 22 1-3 47.

3-point goals -- Permian 1 (Miller 1). Central 2 (Young 1, Hearne 1). Records -- San Angelo Central is 17-9 overall, 3-1 in District 2-6A; Permian is 4-13 and 2-3.

