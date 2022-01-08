Royal Bank Of Canada: 3 Reasons To Buy In 2022

SENEA has a resilient business model and the company benefited from the COVID-19 pandemic. I came across the Seneca Foods Corporation (SENEA) in my search for bargains. The stock looked very cheap at first, currently trading at ~4x TTM earnings and below book value. Moreover, revenue grew 22.3% from FY19 to FY21, while management significantly lowered long-term debt. However, I believe the stock is cheap for two main reasons. One of the reasons is the market is simply not interested in this industry at the moment and the second one is the long-term prospects of the frozen and canned food industry are unappealing. I believe SENEA is a buy at the moment if you want to get exposure to the US frozen and canned food market, although you should expect to have volatility in the stock price in the short term.

