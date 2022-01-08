ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Spotted in ’Triple Black’

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing our viewing of the ‘White’ pair, Drake recently was spotted wearing the ’Triple Black’ rendition of the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra. Drake was seen wearing...

www.sneakerfiles.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Air Jordan 11 Adapt ‘Dark Powder Blue’ Is Releasing Soon

Jordan Brand has another iteration of the popular Air Jordan 11 sneaker dropping soon. After re-releasing the “Cool Grey” colorway on Dec. 11 in celebration of the style’s 20th anniversary, the brand confirmed on the SNKRS release calendar that the Air Jordan 11 “Dark Powder Blue” will hit shelves before month’s end. The latest style features a clean white gridded translucent upper that’s combined with subtle light blue and reflective accents throughout the material. Unlike its basketball counterpart, this version of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe features a premium nubuck leather on the mudguard. Rounding out the design are buttons that appear at...
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 12 ’Stealth’ Launching July 2022

The Air Jordan 12 ’Stealth’ is a new color option from Jordan Brand that has familiar color blocking and will launch during Summer 2022. This Air Jordan 12 comes dressed in mostly Grey and has a similar color blocking as the ‘Obsidian’ pair. Utilizing Stealth Grey on the upper while White adorns the mudguard, laces, and outsole. Next, Metallic Silver appears on the top eyelets. Lastly, a darker shade of Grey lands on the liner, inside of the tongue, and heel to finish the look. Also, the pair will come with the original packaging.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Orlando" Officially Unveiled: Photos

Penny Hardaway was responsible for some pretty incredible sneaker trends as far as basketball is concerned. He helped popularize the Foamposite, and he also came through with some incredible signature shoes. One such model was his first which is the Nike Air Max Penny 1. This silhouette had a lot of great colorways, including the OG "Orlando" which was based off of the color scheme of the Magic.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At 2022’s Air Jordan 5 “Easter”

The Air Jordan 5 didn’t celebrate a milestone anniversary in 2021, but that didn’t stop it from arriving in compelling old and new styles throughout the year. As it heads into 2022, Tinker Hatfield’s third-ever design for Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line continues to build its roster, having appeared in an Easter-friendly colorway.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake
Hypebae

The Air Jordan 3 Returns in "Cardinal Red"

Following the news of a rumored “Fire Red” colorway, another Air Jordan 3 has been revealed. Dubbed “Cardinal Red,” the shoe comes with a mostly white makeup with its wine-colored titular shade on the midsole, upper eyelets, lining and heel branding. Elsewhere, the sneaker features hits of golden yellow and elephant print details.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton Releases Two New Colorways to Its Crystal-Covered LV Trainer

Two new colorways arrive for ‘s crystal-covered LV Trainer sneaker. The first colorway arrives in pink, purple and blue with crystals adorning the majority of the shoe minus the rear rubber section and collar. The yellow pair has almost a Thunder color scheme with black, yellow, and white crystals that cover the entire shore in addition to the “#54” lettering at the heel — signifying 1854, the year Louis Vuitton was founded.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Behind the HYPE: How the Nike Air Max 1 Became One of the Most Iconic and Influential Sneakers of All Time

When legendary footwear designer Tinker Hatfield introduced the concept for the Nike Air Max 1 in 1987, it was not well received by his colleagues. Like many ideas that are ahead of their time, others thought the running shoe was too risky and that Hatfield had pushed it too far. Cut to today, over three decades later, and the Air Max 1 is one of the most iconic and beloved silhouettes in Nike’s arsenal. It’s popular among celebrities and athletes, has been refreshed with numerous collaborations and colorways, and even has a day that’s dedicated entirely to celebrating the model. The latest installment of Behind the HYPE shares how the Air Max 1 went from a controversial running shoe to one of the most influential sneakers of all time.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Air#3m#Terra#Lakers#Nocta Nike
hypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 7 "Citrus" Makes a Juicy Return

The highly favored Air Jordan 7 “Citrus” colorway will be making a comeback for the model’s 30th-anniversary celebration this year for the first time in over a decade. Along with the return, the Jordan Brand looks to release 15 new offerings as its Spring 2022 lineup which includes an AJ 7 in a special “Sapphire” palette.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 12 ‘Hyper Royal’ Releases July 2022

The Air Jordan 12 ‘Hyper Royal’ will launch exclusively in women’s sizing and part of Jordan Brand’s Summer 2022 collection. This Air Jordan 12 comes dressed in a Hyper Royal, Black, Metallic Silver, and White color combination. Highlighted with Black tumbled leather on the upper while Hyper Royal appears on the mudguards, and Metallic Silver on the top eyelets and Jumpman plates. Lastly, White appears on a section of the midsole and runs across the rubber outsole.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 36 "Sunset" Has an Official Release Date

Since the release of the Air Jordan 36, the silhouette has gained immense momentum amongst sneaker fans. Adding to its Jordan Brand fleet is the Air Jordan 36 “Sunset” set to debut in early 2022. The forthcoming pair sees the Air Jordan 36 come in an orange and...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
hypebeast.com

Early Look at the Air Jordan 13 "Brave Blue"

2022 is already looking brighter than ever on the retro releases front as more and more colorways are starting to trickle out into the ether, and the latest to arrive on the scene is the Air Jordan 13 “Brave Blue.” This isn’t the first time that we’re seeing this palette on this model as it first appeared as on the Air Jordan 13 Low in 1998 — that of which also retro’d in 2017 — and now it will be showing face yet again on the silhouette’s high-cut offering.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 14 "Ginger" Poised For A Comeback In 2022: Details

Michael Jordan's Air Jordan 14 had some pretty dope colorways back in the late 90s. While most remember "The Last Shot," there are still some other models that will elicit a bit of nostalgia. One such shoe is the Air Jordan 14 "Ginger" which came out all the way back in 1999.
APPAREL
Sole Collector

Jordan Brand Reveals Spring 2022 Air Jordan Retro Lineup

As we get ready to enter the New Year, Jordan Brand is giving fans a closer look at the styles that will be hitting stores in the forthcoming season via this Spring 2022 Air Jordan Retro preview. The brand confirmed today that at least 15 Air Jordan colorways for men,...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Will Deliver the Air Jordan 13 ‘Court Purple’ Next Week

Jordan Brand has a new iteration of the Air Jordan 13 coming soon. The sportswear brand revealed via the Nike SNKRS release calendar that it will deliver the Air Jordan 13 “Court Purple” next week. The latest iteration of NBA legend Michael Jordan’s 13th signature shoe dons a two-tone color scheme with a black textile mesh and leather upper appearing at the midfoot and toebox while purple suede is used for the underlay at the heel counter. This iteration of the Air Jordan 13 also features the classic cat eye-inspired hologram by the ankle collar while reflective accents also appear when light...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan Retro Fall 2022 Release Preview

Just last week, Jordan Brand previewed a small part of their upcoming 2022 line-up. Air Jordan 1s, 4s, 6s, and the like were all at the helm, though many were unveiled by leakers many months in advance. One in particular, @zsneakerheadz, often has an early scoop on what’s upcoming, and the insider has just delivered a more detailed look at next year’s Fall-bound standouts.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Readies The Air Force 1 Low For The “Year Of The Tiger”

As the changing of the Chinese zodiac calendar inches closer, NIKE, Inc. has begun unveiling its “Year of the Tiger” collection, which includes the soon-to-be 40-year-old Nike Air Force 1 Low. Akin to other propositions prepped for the celebration, the newly-surfaced pair features icons of the honored jungle...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Huarache Gets Equipped With A Gum Bottom: Photos

This year, the Nike Air Huarache has been celebrating its 30th anniversary. As a result, the shoe has received a ton of great new colorways, and there have even been some retro releases to boot. With all eyes back on the Huarache, it appears as though Nike is planning some big things in 2022, as they know fans are always down for some new Huarache offerings. In fact, the images below depict a Huarache that seems perfect for the summer months.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy