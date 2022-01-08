NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Spotted in ’Triple Black’

The Air Jordan 12 ’Stealth’ is a new color option from Jordan Brand that has familiar color blocking and will launch during Summer 2022. This Air Jordan 12 comes dressed in mostly Grey and has a similar color blocking as the ‘Obsidian’ pair. Utilizing Stealth Grey on the upper while White adorns the mudguard, laces, and outsole. Next, Metallic Silver appears on the top eyelets. Lastly, a darker shade of Grey lands on the liner, inside of the tongue, and heel to finish the look. Also, the pair will come with the original packaging.
