Grenade attack destroys vehicle outside Baja California AG’s office; Assailants leave banner threatening his life

By Salvador Rivera
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

TIJUANA ( Border Report ) — The life of Baja California’s Attorney General Hiram Sánchez was threatened during the night when a grenade set fire to a state vehicle parked outside his office.

The assailants reportedly left behind a banner, called a narcomanta , threatening Sánchez’s life.

They also dropped off a bag containing grenades that turned out to be toys.

When asked about the attack, Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called it “a propaganda act” and did not seem worried about it.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Sánchez himself did not comment.

No one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

