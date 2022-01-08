Girls Basketball: No. 3 O'Gorman hands Watertown its first loss; Great Plains rises to 5-1

SIOUX FALLS — A big first half and a strong fourth quarter carried third-rated Sioux Falls O’Gorman to a 61-33 non-conference girls basketball victory over Watertown on Friday.

O’Gorman improved to 4-1 on the season and handed the Arrows their first loss in six games.

Bergen Reilly scored 12 points, Hannah Ronsiek 11 and Kira Mentele 11 for the Knights, who led 20-9 at halftime and closed out the win with a 22-7 scoring spurt in the final period.

O’Gorman converted 24 of 52 field-goal attempts for 46 percent and also won the rebounding battle 33-24, getting seven rebounds apiece from Reilly and Ronsiek and six from Hannah Friedman. Mahli Abdouch made four steals.

Jaida Young tallied 11 points, Kendall Paulson and Jade Lund each eight and Maddy Rohde six for the Arrows.

Watertown shot only 23 percent (10 of 42) from the field. Rohde and Paulson each had four rebounds.

The Arrows host Yankton in an Eastern South Dakota Conference game at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

• Great Plains Lutheran 45, Waubay-Summit 41 — Great Plains Lutheran trailed at each of the first three quarter stops before rallying for the Eastern Coteau Conference victory.

Olivia Holmen led the Panthers (5-1 overall and 2-0 in the ECC) with 12 points and nine rebounds. Halle Bauer, Mali York and Madeline Prahl each contributed eight points. Bryn Holmen and Bauer each added five rebounds and Kimberly Goens and York each four. York also had three blocks, three steals and six assists.

Tasha Zirbel and Kailee Berger each notched 10 points, Livia Tomac nine and Eva Benike seven for Waubay-Summit (5-3, 1-2).

• Clark-Willow Lake 54, Milbank Area 41 — Clark-Willow Lake won the Northeast Conference game with 19 points from Alicia Vig and 10 each from Maggie Hovde and Kayla Jordan.

Musonda Kabwe added nine points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Cyclones (1-4 overall and 1-0 in the NEC).

Maurina Street poured in 20 points and Isabella Anderson 14 for Milbank Area (3-4, 2-2). Tatum Berry garnered four rebounds.

• Deuel 45, Redfield 36 — Haley Winter tallied 13 points and Harley Hennings and Jalyn Bury each 11 to guide Deuel to the Northeast Conference win. Deuel improved to 3-4 overall and 2-1 in the NEC.

Katie Rozell had 17 points and Camryn Rohlfs eight rebounds for Redfield (2-4, 2-2).

• Deubrook Area 58, Lake Preston 27 — Kadence Bowne, Brooke Koppatschek and Skyla Petersen each scored nine points and Emma Vandermeer eight for Deubrook Area in the Dakota Valley Conference win.

Bowne contributed five rebounds and Vandermeer four assists for the Dolphins (4-2 overall and 2-1 in the DVC).

Faith Steffensen’s 11 points and nine rebounds paced the Divers (3-4, 0-4). Marissa Robert added six points and Ava Malone four points and four rebounds.

• Sisseton 57, Groton Area 52 (OT) — Sisseton improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the Northeast Conference with the win. Groton Area slipped to 4-3 and 2-3. No other details were reported.

• Canby 61, Renville County West 23 — Aidyn Bruns produced 15 points, Maya Wente 12 and Braelyn Merritt 12 to lead Canby to the Minnesota Camden Conference win.

Wente and Kortney Leppe each grabbed seven rebounds and Bruns six for the Lancers (7-4 overall and 3-4 in the league). Ryann Hansen contributed five assists and Wente three blocks.

Holly Bratsch scored eight points and Rachel Jakel seven for RCW (1-9, 1-7).

• Dell Rapids St. Mary 55, Estelline-Hendricks 39 — Addyson Gilbert’s 14 points and seven rebounds led DRSM (4-3, 1-2) to the Dakota Valley Conference win on Thursday.

Kenzy Beare recorded 13 points, six rebounds and three steals for Estelline-Hendricks (4-5, 1-4), which also got seven rebounds from Rachel Hexem.

Saturday’s Games

• Florence-Henry 49, Sully Buttes 39 — The Falcons remained undefeated (7-0) with the win in the Redfield Holiday Classic. Caylin Kelly poured in 21 points and Trinity Watson 13 to lead the way.

Kelly also had 11 rebounds and four steals and Katelyn Klitzke 10 rebounds.

Stevie Wittler had 16 points and Lydia Hill 13 for Sully Buttes (6-3).

• Castlewood 66, Deuel 33 — Maddie Horn’s 29-point outburst led Castlewood (3-2, 1-1) to the Lake Central Conference win. Mackenzie Everson contributed 19 points and Ella Hunter nine.

Harley Hennings finished with seven points and five rebounds and Haley Winter six and six for Deuel (3-5, 0-2). Josie Andersen also scored six points.

• Crofton, Neb. 43, Hamlin 42 — Croton used 16 points, five rebounds and five assists from MVP Jayden Jordan to edge Hamlin in the Dakota State University Classic.

Ella Wragge added eight points and seven rebounds, Alexis Folkers seven points and four steals and Ellie Tramp six points for Crofton (13-1).

Kami Wadsworth’s 21-point, nine-rebound performance led the Chargers (3-2). Brooklyn Brandriet chipped in eight points and four steals and Ally Abraham six rebounds.

• Deubrook Area 58, Rapid City Christian 34 — Carley Landmark earned MVP honors with 13 points and eight rebounds to lead the Dolphins (5-2) to the win in the Dakota State University Classic.

Kadence Bowne followed with 11 points, Miranda Moravetz 10 and emma Sheffield nine for Deubrook Area.

Olivia Kieffer recorded 18 points, six rebounds and six steals for RCC (6-3).

• Estelline-Hendricks 49, Stanley County 28 — Kate Wegner’s 15 pints and Kenzy Beare’s 16 powered Estelline-Hendricks (4-5) to the win in the Redfield Holiday Classic. Emma Pierce and Brooke Johnson each added six.

Taylee Stroup had 10 points for Stanley County (1-6).

• Redfield 54, Dupree 48 — Camryn Rohlfs notched 14 points, Katie Rozell 13 and Ashley Clausen 12 to spark Redfield (3-4) in the Redfield Holiday Classic. Chelsea Smith added six points and eight rebounds.

McKadyn Chasing Hawk scored 20 points and Taylee Jewett 13 for Dupree (4-5).

• Mobridge-Pollock 68, Tiospa Zina 23 — Mobridge-Pollock improved to 3-2 with 15 points from Mariah Goehring and 11 each from Landyn Henderson and Emma Keller. Henderson also had eight rebounds and Reagan Weisbeck six points and six steals.

Kennadee Bissonette had eight points, Jaia Bursheim seven and Alexia Quinn six for Tiospa Zina (0-7), which also got six rebounds from Ava German.

• Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 62, Waubay-Summit 60 (OT) — Oldham-Ramona-Rutland prevailed in the non-conference battle, improving to 3-5. The Mustangs slipped to 5-4. No other details were reported.

Other South Dakota weekend scores

Friday

Alcester-Hudson 40, Menno 29

Beresford 52, McCook Central-Montrose 40

Bowman County, N.D. 58, Faith 45

Brandon Valley 62, Brookings 43

Canton 65, Elkton-Lake Benton 47

Centerville 48, Burke 35

Chadron, Neb. 41, Belle Fourche 36

Dakota Valley 71, Viborg-Hurley 55

Ethan 62, Wessington Springs 51

Gayville-Volin 42, Irene-Wakonda 40

Herreid-Selby Area 58, Langford 23

Highmore-Harrold 54, Sully Buttes 50, OT

Iroquois-Doland 42, Sunshine Bible Academy 26

New Underwood 36, Lead-Deadwood 9

Newell 59, Wall 49

Parkston 43, Vermillion 37

Rapid City Stevens 61, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 46

Sioux Falls Jefferson 41, Rapid City Central 38

Wagner 59, Bon Homme 24

Warner 64, North Central 31

Yankton 56, Mitchell 53, OT

Saturday

Chamberlain 78, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 18

Edgemont 35, Sioux County, Neb. 33

Faith 41, Harding County 34

Faulkton 63, North Central Co-Op 16

Harrisburg 53, Huron 49

Jones County 42, Bison 25

Kadoka Area 63, Colome 18

Philip 63, Oelrichs 22

Potter County 60, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 22

Rapid City Central 56, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 47

Rapid City Stevens 48, Sioux Falls Jefferson 27

Sioux Falls Lincoln 55, Aberdeen Central 40

Sioux Falls Washington 65, Pierre 58

St. Thomas More 41, Bridgewater-Emery 38

Unity Christian, Iowa 65, Sioux Falls Christian 62

Wagner 51, Corsica-Stickney 38

Wall 54, Bennett County 24

DSU Classic

Canistota 59, Flandreau Indian 13

Hill City 59, Elkton-Lake Benton 34

Howard 49, Scotland 48

Irene-Wakonda 46, Lemmon 28

Freeman 55 St. Francis Indian 19

Lakota Tech 74, Garretson 66

Redfield Holiday Classic

Aberdeen Roncalli 68, Wolsey-Wessington 54

Langford Area 59, Little Wound 41

Platte-Geddes 43, Groton Area 27

Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 62, Northwestern 42

Sacred Hoops Classic

Custer 55, Crow Creek 47

Lower Brule 53, Kimball-White Lake 51

Madison 45, Pine Ridge 41

West Central 59, White River 34

