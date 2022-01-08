ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Nick Enger joins SW&L Attorneys

INFORUM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a member of SW&L’s personal injury team, Nick works hard to help ensure that individuals who have been unlawfully injured receive just compensation from those with a legal obligation and the financial means...

www.inforum.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

'Conspired With Defense Counsel': Witness' Disputed COVID-19 Exposure at Center of Motion for New Trial

Plaintiff attorneys seek new trial after COVID-exposed witness permitted to appear virtually alters testimony. Instead of quarantining, virtual witness continues working during trial, sparking plaintiff motion for additur or in the alternative, for new trial on damages only. Citing failure to prove burden, Banks County Superior Court Judge denies plaintiff...
LAW
Shore News Network

Federal Jury Convicts Baltimore Defense Attorney for Money Laundering Conspiracy

Maryland – A federal jury has convicted attorney Kenneth Wendell Ravenell, age 61, of Monkton, Maryland, of conspiracy to commit money laundering conspiracy charge. The conviction was announced by First Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Phil Selden; Special Agent in Charge Darrell J. Waldon of the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, Washington, D.C. Field Office; and Assistant Special Agent in Charge Orville O. Greene of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Baltimore District Office. The United States Attorney has recused himself from this case.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
New York State
Washington Post

Vaccine Mandates Win in Court, Not a Moment Too Soon

A federal appeals court overseeing the consolidation of dozens of legal challenges to the Biden administration’s Covid-19 testing and vaccine mandates for businesses ruled on Friday evening that the White House’s effort can move forward. Demonstrating that common sense and a healthy regard for public safety are still...
CONGRESS & COURTS
BET

Ben Crump Files Discrimination Lawsuit Against State Farm

Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump has filed a discrimination lawsuit against State Farm on behalf of a former employee. The lawyer, who represents the families of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery among many others, is currently working on behalf of Carla Campbell-Jackson, a former State Farm claims section manager who says the insurance company retaliated against her for reporting “racist and discriminatory behavior.”
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Sw L#The Wisconsin Law Review
hngn.com

Supreme Court Justices Appear To Block Joe Biden's Controversial COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Large Companies

The Supreme Court debated on Friday whether a pair of vaccine-related mandates enacted by the Biden administration, governing large businesses and healthcare facilities, can go forward, highlighting the national divide over COVID-19 vaccination and the recent surge, which was fueled by the Omicron variant. The majority of conservative justices appeared...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Supreme Court signals it could BLOCK Biden's vaccine mandates after Chief Justice Roberts said 'this is something the federal government has never done before' and Kavanaugh asked why Congress hasn't acted on shot or test rules

Conservative justices on Friday questioned the legality of President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses as the U.S. Supreme Court considered a request by Republican officials and business groups to block the policy even as COVID-19 cases grip the nation. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Neil Gorsuch said states...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

Who gave a 50-year-old federal agency the power to create a vaccine-or-test mandate? The Supreme Court hears oral arguments

How risky is the office compared to everywhere else during the pandemic?. Did anyone actually give a 50-year-old federal agency — the government’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration — the legal ability to create COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing rules that could affect 84 million private sector workers?. And what...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
wearebreakingnews.com

Washington State Senator Dies After Contracting COVID

SEATTLE (AP) – Doug Ericksen, a local Washington state senator and a staunch conservative, has died. He was 52 years old. Ericksen died on Friday, weeks after testing positive for coronavirus in El Salvador, although the cause of his death had not yet been released. The Republican caucus in the state Senate confirmed the lawmaker’s death on Saturday.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Supreme Court considers derailing federal vaccine mandates – appears inclined to keep for health workers, but not wider workforce

Conservative justices on the Supreme Court appeared to signal a belief that the Biden administration may have overreached in ordering private companies to require that staff be vaccinated or subject to regular testing. But a separate requirement that health care workers at institutions receiving federal funds be immunized may be judged to be on firmer legal ground. Oral arguments over just how far the federal government can go to require employees to get vaccinated came before the Supreme Court on Jan. 7, 2021. The case, Biden v. Missouri, comes at a critical time: A surge of COVID-19 cases resulting from the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy