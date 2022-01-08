Superior family meets with the president

NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators sought answers Monday for why safety doors failed to close when fire broke out in a New York high-rise, allowing thick smoke to rise through the tower and killing 17 people, including eight children, in the city’s deadliest blaze in more than three decades.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Durst, the wealthy New York real estate heir and failed fugitive dogged for decades with suspicion in the disappearance and deaths of those around him before he was convicted last year of killing his best friend, has died. He was 78. Durst died of...
(CNN) — An autopsy was completed on Bob Saget Monday, according to the Orange County Medical Examiner in Florida. "At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play," Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany said in a statement to CNN. "The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete."
Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Monday said the U.S. and Russia have a better understanding of each other's concerns and priorities following a meeting between the two sides in Geneva triggered by Moscow’s military buildup on Ukraine’s border. Sherman, the number two diplomat in the State...
Actor and comedian Bob Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65, was discovered in bed in his Orlando hotel room after his family said they had not heard from him, according to an incident report released Monday by the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The chief medical examiner said an autopsy was conducted Monday, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The pilot of a small plane averted death twice in a span of minutes on Sunday, first when he crash-landed onto railroad tracks, then when Los Angeles police rescued him just before a commuter train smashed into the aircraft. Bodycam video showed the officers working...
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol accused Rep. Jim Jordan of backtracking on his commitment to cooperate after the Ohio Republican said Sunday he would refuse to voluntarily appear before the panel. “Mr. Jordan has previously said that he would cooperate with the committee’s...
Take-Two Interactive, maker of “Grand Theft Auto” and “Red Dead Redemption,” is buying Zynga, maker of “FarmVille” and “Words With Friends,” in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $12.7 billion. The acquisition announced Monday would wed a powerhouse in console gaming, Take-Two,...
CHICAGO (AP) — The leader of the Chicago Teachers Union on Monday blamed the city’s mayor for the continued standoff over COVID-19 protocols as classes for hundreds of thousands of students were canceled for a fourth day. CTU President Jesse Sharkey said union and district representatives negotiated until...
Comments / 1