Bakersfield, CA

Siblings killed in crash by suspected DUI driver given ‘final farewell’

By Christian Galeno
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dozens of community members joined the families of JJ Malone and Caylee Brown to bid them farewell after they were struck and killed by an alleged DUI driver last month.

Emotions began to run high Friday morning at Canyon Hills Church where Pastor Robin Robinson led the celebration of life, starting the ceremony with words that remembered both siblings.

“JJ liked anything that had to do with the outdoors,” said Pastor Robinson.  “There is more beyond this for this family, and the tragedy of what happened we cannot even begin to fathom how that feels.”

The faith leader has been one of the many in the community supporting the family following the tragic December 8 death of both siblings.

An open invitation was sent to the community to attend the celebration of life, those who attended paid their last respects.

Caylee’s body was transported to her final resting place in a horse-drawn carriage.
Her brother JJ was driven by his grandfather atop his classic, forest green truck.

The family asked for a private burial at Hillcrest Memorial Park. The celebration of life took place a day after what would’ve been Caylee’s 11th birthday.

“In the middle of all that, these kids will live-on, because of so many people they’ve impacted and whose lives they’ve touched,” said Pastor Robinson.


