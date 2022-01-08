ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes Reunite In Miami 2 Months After Split

By Catherine Armecin
 2 days ago
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes remain amicable after their split. Two months after announcing their breakup, the exes were spotted walking their dog, Tarzan, in a park in Miami together Thursday, according to a video obtained by TMZ. In the clip, Mendes, 23, and Cabello, 24, seemed friendly while bonding with...

