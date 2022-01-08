ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Feedback results show majority of 17 News viewers feel Supreme Court should strike down federal vaccine mandates

By Katherine Avery
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XuOlD_0dg8qQOL00

The Supreme Court heard arguments Friday in cases that challenge the Biden administration’s two COVID-19 vaccine or testing mandates.

President Biden announced that certain healthcare workers and businesses that have more than 100 employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing. Justices will decide whether the mandates can proceed or if they’ll be blocked.

Stay up to date with the latest Bakersfield news and weather with 17News’ daily newsletter

The Supreme Court will also decide whether this ruling will be applied only to these two vaccine mandates or if they will set a legal precedent for other similar mandates in the future.

We asked: Should the Supreme Court uphold the vaccine mandates?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ybx2u_0dg8qQOL00

We have government by the people and for the people. No

Facebook user Janelle Dundore

It should be a persons choice not a mandate. I say absolutely not!

Facebook user Corine Hunt
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Government
Local
California Health
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
Bakersfield, CA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Mandates#Weather#The Supreme Court#17news#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Facebook
KGET

DMV urging customers to use online services amid omicron surge

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Offices of the California Department of Motor Vehicles remain open, but officials are encouraging customers to use their online services due to COVID-19. Officials say their online service options are the safest, and fastest way to take care of DMV business, as most things you might need to get done at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Newsom activates National Guard to boost state COVID-19 testing capacity

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday he has activated over 200 members of the National Guard to help boost COVID-19 testing amid a surge in cases throughout the state. In a statement Friday night, Newsom’s office said the state is sending over 200 members of the National Guard to 50 OptumServe coronavirus […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern County Superior Court to hold certain hearings remotely due to omicron

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Starting Monday, remote proceedings will resume for civil, probate and family law hearings scheduled in Kern County Superior Court due to the arrival of the omicron COVID-19 variant in the county. A standing order issued Thursday by Superior Court Presiding Judge Colette M. Humphrey said an exception will be made for […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Does California owe you money? The state wants to help you claim it

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California might owe you money, and state officials want to help you get it. With a few pieces of information, you can find any unclaimed assets waiting to be retrieved. The Unclaimed Assets Program is designed to reunite people with the assets owed to them. Banks, insurance companies, corporations, and certain […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

KGET

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy