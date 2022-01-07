ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why did T-Mobile stock fall today? Analysts pick through subscriber update

By Jason Aycock
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) has finished the day down 5% after yesterday's afternoon's report of preliminary subscriber numbers for the fourth quarter - which generally topped estimates on postpaid subscribers while the larger group of figures drew some nitpicks. The company's stock was higher just after...

MarketWatch

Nasdaq ekes out gain to post biggest intraday rebound since February 2020

Stocks ended mostly lower but well off session lows Monday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite erasing its early plunge to eke out a small gain. The Nasdaq finished with a gain of around 7 points, or less than 0.1%, near 14,943, according to preliminary figures, after falling as much as 2.7% at its session low. The reversal marked the index's biggest intraday comeback since Feb. 28, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished with a loss of around 163 points, or 0.4%, near 36,069 after dropping by around 592 points at its low. The S&P 500 closed with a loss of around 7 points, or 0.1%, near 4,670.
Car-sharing company Turo files for IPO

Peer-to-peer car-sharing company Turo has filed for an initial public offering, according to a filing late Monday. Turo, based in San Francisco, filed to sell up to $100 million worth of shares, although that figure is often a placeholder used to calculate fees. The company plans to list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TURO, and underwriters include JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley. "Our mission is to put the world's 1.5 billion cars to better use," Turo said in its prospectus, adding that its business is "resilient" as it "dynamically adjusts" to the needs of car owners and car renters. For the nine months ended on Sept. 30, Turo had sales of $330.5 million, up 207% from sales of $107.8 million for the same period in 2020, the company said. Net loss rose to $129.3 million, from $51.7 million for the same period in 2020. After a record-shattering 2021, the IPO market is expected to welcome companies such as grocery-delivery service Instacart, data-analytics company Databricks, and
Why Zynga Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Zynga stock is surging following news that Take-Two will buy the company for $9.86 per share. Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) stock is soaring today following news that the company is set to be acquired by Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) in a $12.7 billion cash-and-stock deal. The mobile-focused video game publisher's share price was up roughly 45% as of noon ET. Meanwhile, Take-Two stock was down roughly 14%, suggesting that investors are worried the company is overpaying in the deal.
Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) rallied 1.21% to $2,773.39 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,670.29 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.45% to 36,068.87. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $245.94 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
