Salem, OR

Kristof asks Oregon high court to overturn residency decision

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALEM, Ore. (AP) — Former New York Times columnist Nick Kristof filed a petition with the Oregon Supreme Court, asking justices to quickly overturn Secretary of State...

Comments / 11

Hot Carl
2d ago

It's pretty suspicious to me that he's pushing so hard. Clearly most people don't want him to run and the courts or whoever said a day or so ago that he clearly doesn't meet the residency requirements. Why doesn't he just take no for an answer? Now I really don't like the guy. We don't need anymore outside influence to this state than we've already accumulated the past 15 years. GO HOME!

23
Oopsy
2d ago

I thought Fagan explained pretty well. he voted in New York, tgat requires residency there. just another Wyden. no thank you!

12
 

