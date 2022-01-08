Kristof asks Oregon high court to overturn residency decision
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Former New York Times columnist Nick Kristof filed a petition with the Oregon Supreme Court, asking justices to quickly overturn Secretary of State...katu.com
It's pretty suspicious to me that he's pushing so hard. Clearly most people don't want him to run and the courts or whoever said a day or so ago that he clearly doesn't meet the residency requirements. Why doesn't he just take no for an answer? Now I really don't like the guy. We don't need anymore outside influence to this state than we've already accumulated the past 15 years. GO HOME!
I thought Fagan explained pretty well. he voted in New York, tgat requires residency there. just another Wyden. no thank you!
