ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Don K 1er New Afro Pop Single

luvprizelounge.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon K 1er, Afro Pop & RnB Rumba singer begins the year of 2022 with the release of his single RESTE (Remix), which translates to STAY. Multilingual lyrics - French, Lingala with a sprinkle of English, taking you to a journey of love & relationship on an Afro Soul/RnB...

www.luvprizelounge.com

Comments / 0

Related
skiddle.com

Afro Soul London

10:00pm til 5:00am (last entry 2:00am) Bringing together the biggest DJ lineup in afro house & house, amapiano for the start of the 2022 new year. Amazing vibe and music was brilliant it felt like the olden day love it. I will. Be definitely going again. Posted Today, 5:38am. Login...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Watch Neena Brown Break into The Pop Charts With Her New Single “Medicine”

Neena Brown is a female musician from Toronto, Canada. She was introduced to music at a very young age while growing up in one of the most notorious hoods in Canada, the South Side of Jane Street. Neena was shy growing up but would sing and write songs privately, she always knew that music would be her outlet and safe haven from the chaos that occurred in her life. From her brother molesting her when she was a little girl, to her grandparents passing away, her father always working and her sister being an alcoholic, music became Neena’s best friend and ally. From that turning point, music would become her priority. She got tired of oppression and loneliness and had finally let her music be her light & companion.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

The best K-pop songs of 2021

Years may come and years may go, but some K-pop greats stay on forever. Here are the 10 best K-pop songs of 2021. It’s that time of the year again – we’re stuck in a limbo between 2021 and 2022 and wondering why we have to be stuck in a capitalistic hell of work when we can all just fuck off and enjoy the New Year. Fortunately, as we always do, we have some good ol’ K-pop to get us through the hard times.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Meet ‘Girls on Top:’ K-Pop’s New Female ‘Super Group’

SM Entertainment’s annual SMTOWN LIVE event is always a must-watch for K-pop fans during the holidays, with special performances and reveals from the South Korean management company’s roster of artists, but this year’s edition gave fans an extra surprise with the unveiling of a new “supergroup” dubbed Girls on Top. Girls on Top (or “GOT” for short) will feature rotating units that combine top female artists from SM’s star-studded roster. The first unit, dubbed GOT the Beat, features BoA, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Wendy, and Aespa’s Karina and Winter. Related: Aespa Have Flourished Online but They Miss...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Music#Music Television#Television Presenter#New Afro#Afro Pop Rnb#African#Bk Label#Mondi Records#Afro Pop Soul#Jacky Paskero#French
thebrag.com

The most important K-pop moments of 2021

As 2021 comes to a close, we take a look at some of the most important moments in K-pop this year – the good and the bad. As K-pop’s reach crosses South Korean borders and becomes commonplace on the global stage, there are some moments that become keystones in the foundation of what is now a truly global genre. Despite the reach of the pandemic, 2021 had no dearth of such instances, both good and bad. Here, we look back on some of the most important moments in K-pop in 2021.
CELEBRITIES
mxdwn.com

Mom Jeans Unveil New Classic-Pop Punk SIngle “Crybaby (On The Phone)

Mom Jeans released their new song titled Crybaby (On The Phone), which is part of their upcoming album Sweet Tooth. The song features a pop/punk vibe and sad lyrics about not being able to leave someone alone and crying on the phone. The video takes us on a trip that would be fun for fans of Stranger Things, Scott Pilgrim Vs The World or both. It is a very surreal video mixed with a ‘90s aesthetic and lyrics that add to the sad but dream-like atmosphere.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
TheDailyBeast

Britney Spears Slams Diane Sawyer: ‘Kiss My White Ass’

Newly freed from her conservatorship, Britney Spears has some choice words for Diane Sawyer: “Kiss my white ass.” In a since-deleted Instagram post Monday night, Spears slammed Sawyer for a 2003 interview in her New York City apartment that aired on ABC’s Primetime Thursday. Spears claims that at the time she was under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, and didn’t have the agency to decide whether or not she wanted to participate when Sawyer showed up. The pop star called out Sawyer for asking probing questions about her recent break-up with Justin Timberlake, implying that the romantic turmoil was Spears’ fault and that she was a “bad example.” “What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry???” Spears wrote. “I was a baby . . . and didn’t understand, but I f—king do now.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
houstonianonline.com

Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made in Hollywood Before His Death

Remembering a Hollywood icon. Sidney Poitier‘s net worth doesn’t even begin to compare to his priceless contributions to Hollywood, but it does include salaries from some of his most notable projects over the years, including Lilies of the Field and To Sir, With Love. Poitier—whose full name was Sidney L. Poitier—was born on February 20, 1927, in Miami Florida to Reginald and Evelyn Poitier. His parents were tomato farmers from the Bahamas who traveled regularly to the U.S. to sell their produce, and it was during one of these trips that Poitier was born in Florida. Shortly after he was born, Poitier...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Takes a Sheer Risk in Silky Bustier Dress, Kimono and Platform Boots at Carversteak Vegas Launch Party

Paris Jackson embraced a sultry look at the opening celebration of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas last night. The “American Horror Stories” actress posed in a collared nude minidress. The silky number featured a bustier top, which extended into a sheer draped asymmetric skirt with a black dragon print. The daughter of Michael Jackson layered the piece with a flowing kimono, which featured a matching nude hue and dragon print. Her outfit was complete with a pendant necklace, mismatched earrings, rings and a Bulgari handbag. When it came to shoes, the “Scream” actress opted for platform boots. Her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Ok Magazine

Britney Spears' Friends Fear She's Swapped Conservator Dad Jamie Spears With Fiancé Sam Asghari: 'Sam Is Now The Boss'

Those close with Britney Spears are reportedly concerned she's putting too much responsibility too soon on her fiancé, Sam Asghari. The "Baby, One More Time" singer gave dear old dad, Jamie Spears, the boot after the judge ruled to end her oppressive conservatorship, and according to sources, losing Jamie also meant Britney losing the entire crew he had hired for her over the years.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

DJ Kay Slay Awake And Off Ventilator Following COVID-19 Scare

According to several confirmed reports including an update from his brother, DJ Kay Slay’s condition has improved since being hospitalized due to COVID-19 and he is now breathing on his own. After over a week of being in a Englewood, New Jersey hospital, legendary Hip Hop figure Kay Slay...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy