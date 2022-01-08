The Best (Patrick Shiroishi) Records of 2021

Flavour Nurse may actually be from the United Kingdom, but the image they present is of self-described “misfit aliens from an alternate-universe*. Their self-titled album, four years in the making, is suitably bombastic, extravagant, strange, and mystical; an example of what they deem “Arcane Rock.” If this album were a painting, it would be a neon colored depiction of dragons and warlocks on the side of a van, and the band thrive in this image. Highly influenced by early Queen, it has tinges of prog, but they’ve really captured Freddie Mercury’s knack for fun, and the band balances it all out with a hefty serving of hard rock and grunge.
Comments / 0