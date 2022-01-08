ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best (Patrick Shiroishi) Records of 2021

By Mike
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom lyrical minimalism and soft melodies to black metal, free...

R.I.P. Soul and Jazz man supreme, James Mtume

(January 9, 2022) When it comes to talent and influence in multiple genres, they didn’t get much bigger than James Mtume. As musician, producer and songwriter, he was responsible for all-time classics in both soul and jazz. Today we say a sad goodbye to Mtume, who has died at age 76.
AMN Reviews: Patrick Shiroishi – Hidemi (2021; American Dreams)

Whether solo or group context, saxophonist Patrick Shiroishi is a remarkably adaptive player. He is capable of performing systemically complex music that is also emotive and expressive. These skills are exemplified in Hidemi. Titled after his grandfather, who was a prisoner in Japanese-American concentration camps during World War II, the album reflects not only on Hidemi’s journey from incarceration to freedom in a culture still suffering from xenophobia, but how this history echoes in the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes during the pandemic.
WMM’s 120 Best Recordings of 2021 (Part 4 of 4)

Wednesday MidDay Medley presents part 4 of our 4-week special: The 120 Best Recordings of 2021. Based on playlists of this little ole radio show, we’ve compiled representative tracks from our favorite full-length albums and EP recordings of 2021. We realize these “Best of” lists can seem subjective, so we ask that you please accept our list as a celebration of the year in music.
Best of 2021: Macie Stewart (Ohmme) Got Hooked on LUMP’s New Record

I picked the album Animal by LUMP. Sima and I did a couple dates with our friend Spencer on drums earlier this year, and after one of those runs, Spencer texted us both, “Have you heard this album? You’ve gotta listen to this record.” I put it on, and I was immediately hooked by it.
AMN Reviews: Marc Yeats – Solo and Ensemble Music Volume 1 [Bandcamp]

Composer Marc Yeats describes his work as consisting in “time-code supported, polytemporal music.” It’s a complex, systematic kind of composition in which individual performers play independently of each other, each having been assigned his or her own tempo and given scores whose measures are divided into clock-time durations, all of which is coordinated by the individual performers’ digital stopwatches. The effect of this temporal asymmetry generally is a set of rapidly changing juxtapositions and overlaps of line and instrumental color. Solo and Ensemble Music Volume 1 collects six of Yeats’ compositions for ensembles of varying sizes, effectively demonstrating the diversity of sounds his method can generate.
Best of Countdown 2021 (100 – 1)

The Lightning 100 staff had a great time putting together our Top 200 countdown this year. It reminded us of why we love what we do. In a year of a lot of uncertainty, we were sure of one thing, 2021 was full of a lot of jams that brought us together. Check out our favorite songs of the year below!
Fifth Edition Festival Details

NINE pieces by Eliane Radigue (who turns 90 in january!) including a brand new work for quintet — OCCAM HEXA V — commissioned by the festival. Thrilled to be presenting more of her music again after the extraordinary Occam Ocean for concert for orchestra in 2017. Big thanks to Silvia Tarozzi, Julia Eckhardt, Deborah Walker, Nate Wooley and Enrico Malatesta and of course Eliane for being up for this. This will open each night.
2022 Experimental Winter Music Preview From A Closer Listen

Wondering what to do with your winter lockdown time? Perhaps you’ll make some instruments out of ice, like Terje Isungset, pictured here at the Norway Music Festival. Perhaps you’ll sort through old tapes and make a sonic collage. Perhaps you’ll dig out that old cajon and thumb piano. Or perhaps you’ll simply invite some friends over to jam. If you don’t play an instrument or sing, you might invite your vaccinated friends over to hear some of the amazing new music being released this season: a statement against the cold and isolation, a declaration of joy in the art of creation. Whatever you have planned, we hope that it’s fun and creative – and we’ve got your soundtrack. The albums listed below are but the opening salvo of an action-packed year!
AMN Reviews: Catherine Sikora – Corners (2021; Bandcamp)

In May 2021, saxophonist Catherine Sikora spent an afternoon in the Brooklyn Navy Yard giving one-on-one solo performances for fourteen individuals. She recorded these unique pieces as an afterthought and ultimately decided that they would benefit from a formal release. Twelve appear on Corners, each about 7-9 minutes in length.
Corey Harris, The Insurrection Blues (M.C. Records)

On his 20th album and his first in three years, Corey Harris recorded these 14 tracks in Italy, where he lived during the pandemic before returning to the United States. Since Harris recorded most of these tracks solo—just voice and guitar—in many ways The Insurrection Blues is a return-to-roots affair that draws comparisons to his 1995 Mississippi Delta-flavored debut, Midnight and Day. Like that landmark album, Harris nails equally splendid interpretations from inspirational sources like Reverend Gary Davis (“Twelve Gates to the City”), John Jackson (“Boats Up River”) and Charley Patton (“Some of These Days”).
A Guide to Jack DeJohnette on Bandcamp

Jack DeJohnette is a clear contender for greatest jazz drummer alive, but as far as living jazz legends go, he’s sometimes taken for granted. It’s easy to get a grip on musicians with a clear career arc: starting with straight-ahead acoustic material in the ’50s or ’60s, progressing into avant-garde or fusion worlds in the ’70s and either staying there or turning back to the standards. It’s harder to pin down someone who’s had feet in all three worlds simultaneously since 1966.
AMN Reviews: Heather Stebbins – Olney [Zeromoon]

The music on Heather Stebbins’ Olney marks something of a departure for her. A composer of electroacoustic music as well as a performer on cello, Stebbins ordinarily works within scripted or otherwise preconceived musical structures. The music on Olney, by contrast, was the product of a process of exploring modular synthesis that she describes in the liner note as more intuitive than deliberative; they are experimental in the true sense of the word in that she made them through trial and error, testing out patches to see what worked and what didn’t. The nine tracks on the album presumably are based on the survivors of the experiments, the ones deemed worth keeping.
Flavour Nurse - Flavour Nurse (LovAnaverse Records)

Flavour Nurse may actually be from the United Kingdom, but the image they present is of self-described “misfit aliens from an alternate-universe*. Their self-titled album, four years in the making, is suitably bombastic, extravagant, strange, and mystical; an example of what they deem “Arcane Rock.” If this album were a painting, it would be a neon colored depiction of dragons and warlocks on the side of a van, and the band thrive in this image. Highly influenced by early Queen, it has tinges of prog, but they’ve really captured Freddie Mercury’s knack for fun, and the band balances it all out with a hefty serving of hard rock and grunge.
Wadada & Merzbow Celebrated on Flotation Device Podcast

Flotation Device celebrates the 80th birthday of Wadada Leo Smith, the 65th birthday of Merzbow and the 50th anniversary of Sun Ra’s first concert tour in Egypt with a cherishing look at all three musicians’ esoteric approach to radical music. We also launch our retrospective of 2021’s best new albums of avant-garde music with some compelling music by George Crumb, Fred Frith, Ikue Mori, Joseph Kamaru AKA KMRU, Bill Horist, Sound-In, Acoustic Fringe, Luca Quintavalle, Rhys Chatham and the late Ghédalia Tazartès.
Shanley on Music Reviews

2021 Turns into 2022, or Look Forward In Anger, Plus Thoughts on that Lee Morgan Box. A Look Back at 2021 Albums on Aerophonic with Dave Rempis. LP Reviews: Bridge of Flowers – A Soft Day’s Night/ ATTITUDE! – Pause and Effect.
AMN Reviews: Various Artists – Hauntology In UK (2022; Eighth Tower Records)

Hauntology is a concept that is hard to nail down. In short, it is a philosophical notion that aspects of the past continue to influence – haunt – the present. As a corollary, hauntology contemplates “lost futures” in which new ideas failed to occur due to socioeconomic forces. British cultural theorist and writer Mark Fisher applied these themes to music, observing that artists with few resources tend to eschew cultural innovation in favor of continuously reapplying the structures and sounds of the past.
R&B Trailblazer James Mtume Reportedly Dead at Age 76

Philadelphia-born percussionist James Mtume has reportedly passed away at the age of 76. Confirmed by Lisa Lucas on Twitter, his niece wrote, “So much loss. So much grief. Rest in power to Uncle Mtume. My late father’s partner-in-crime[.] The co-creator of the songs of my life (and about my birth!). He was [an] essential part of the life of the man who made me, therefore me too. Gone now. He will be dearly, eternally missed.”
Finding order (and a hometown connection) in a lost recording of a Bach masterwork

This Christmas I received one gift that was really more like 400. A kindhearted and decluttering local bestowed unto me and my limited shelf space his entire collection of classical vinyl — about eight feet of records were you to line them up, as I have, in a single row on the floor until such time as the notion of an Ikea adventure becomes bearable.
The Wheel - Black Rose Burning (PV Recording Company)

If you want to know what goth is up to these days then you need to look no further than this latest, second album from Black Rose Burning. Back in the day, and I know because I was there, the promising goth scene that had looked so promising in the opening years of the eighties, had by the end of that decade taken some odd turns. Either you were a spikey, darkwave band, wedded to the newly emerging keyboard technologies or you had gone the low-slung guitar route with the added addition of heightened, amateur dramatic level theatrics.
