NBA

Jazz lose to Toronto, 122-108

ABC 4
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoices for Utah Children discusses top legislative priorities.

www.abc4.com

numberfire.com

Hassan Whiteside (concussion) active for Jazz's Friday game against Toronto

Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (concussion) will play in Friday's contest against the Toronto Raptors. Whiteside will be available after Utah's center was cleared to return from a concussion. In a matchup against a Toronto unit allowing a 109.6 defensive rating, our models project Whiteside to score 33.5 FanDuel points.
NBA
ABC 4

Jazz beat Nuggets, 115-109

Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
lockedonjazz.net

Utah Jazz have bad loss in Indiana and a fun game in Toronto. Who are Danuel House Jr. and Denzel Valentine?

The Utah Jazz had a bad loss in Indiana and looked lost defensively without Rudy Gobert. What is happening and what can be solved for the Jazz while Rudy is in health and safety. The game against the Toronto Raptors was a lot of fun, but what did we see that was sustainable and translatable. The Utah Jazz have added two new players recently Danuel House Jr and Denzel Valentine. Who are they and can they help the Utah Jazz. David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
NBA
FanSided

Depleted Utah Jazz offer signs of hope in loss to Toronto Raptors

The Utah Jazz were always going to lose last night’s contest to the Toronto Raptors. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that the group that was available last night more closely resembled the Salt Lake City Stars. It was no surprise that a healthy Raptors group came away with a 122-108 victory.
NBA
State
Utah State
Houston Chronicle

Houston woman hits first jackpot of 2022 at the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles

A Houston-area woman is celebrating a win of close to a million at a Louisiana casino. The Golden Nugget Lake Charles in Louisiana announced that Jeannine L. earned more than $829,000 in a jackpot while gambling on New Year’s weekend. The woman is from Spring and was with friends and family when she won, according to click2Houston.com.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC 4

Where are Utah's COVID-19 hotspots?

Utah's Most Accurate forecast with Meteorologist Cesar Cornejo.
UTAH STATE
Indy Cornrows

Pacers snap losing streak against Jazz on career nights from Domantas Sabonis and Lance Stephenson

Lance Stephenson brought fun back to the Indiana Pacers tonight, helping them to snap their six game losing streak at home against the Utah Jazz. The Pacers didn’t trail tonight after the first quarter, but not for lack of trying on Utah’s behalf. The Jazz had opportunities throughout the second half to take control, but the Pacers found ways to execute and respond each and every time.
NBA
ABC 4

Record Covid Numbers in Utah

Detectives hoping to identify remains found near Utah Lake.
UTAH STATE
CBS Philly

Frank Olivieri, Owner Of Pat’s King Of Steaks, Says He Was Grateful To Represent Philadelphia On ‘The Talk’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  It’s Philadelphia’s signature sandwich. Of course, we’re talking about the cheesesteak. Now, the spotlight will be on the Philly favorite. On Friday, CBS’s “The Talk” is kicking off its Food Face-Off, where chefs from two cities will showcase their famous dishes and be judged by the show’s hosts.  Friday’s episode will feature South Philadelphia’s Pat’s King of Steaks and Al’s #1 Italian Beef of Chicago. Frank Olivieri, the owner of Pat’s, spoke with Eyewitness News about the experience of being on the show. “It was exciting, the people at The Talk are just lovely,” Olivieri said. “And I went against...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Watch: Oklahoma Gymnast’s Incredible Vault Is Going Viral

The United States has some incredible gymnasts in the college ranks. But one Oklahoma gymnast might have just introduced herself to the country as their next big star. During a competition between Oklahoma and Alabama, Oklahoma’s Katherine Levasseur attempted the vault. With a flawless hop and some brilliant spins in the air, she executed her move with a perfect 10.
SPORTS
ABC 4

Why are so many people moving to Salt Lake City? 5 reasons Utah continues to see rapid growth

(Good Things Utah) – Utah is more than a great place to live; it’s also a great place to buy a new home. Potential homebuyers rushing to plant new roots in the Beehive state are truly spoiled for choices with new neighborhoods and communities continuing to pop up all across the Wasatch Front. Many well-established home builders are fast at work constructing eye-catching single-family homes and uniquely designed townhomes to meet the ever-growing demand. And it’s a good thing they are. As correctly predicted, 2022 is forecasted to be another year of explosive growth.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Utah community comes together for Christmas miracle

Utah community comes together for Christmas miracle.
UTAH STATE
fadeawayworld.net

LaVar Ball Advises LeBron James To Retire In Cleveland: "Go Finish Up Your Thing And Get Game In Your Hometown, Man."

A couple of weeks ago, LeBron James was somehow linked with a move back to Cleveland seeing how well the Cavaliers are playing this 2021/22 NBA season. The Cavs are shocking the world when nobody expected little to nothing from them, climbing positions in the Eastern Conference. Right now, they rank 6th, avoiding the play-in tournament positions.
NBA
ABC 4

The 4-star luxury buffet at Deer Valley Resort you’ve never heard of

(Good Things Utah) – Award-winning Park City, Utah dining awaits guests at Glitretind Restaurant in Park City where a warm, luxurious environment is framed by stunning views of Deer Valley Resort. Stein Eriksen Lodge was the first luxury hotel in Utah to offer a weekly Sunday brunch buffet, and it has remained one of the restaurant’s most celebrated offerings.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC 4

Abundant sunshine with strengthening valley inversions

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We’re looking at a quiet start to this work week as high pressure keeps our skies sunny and dry across the state. Unfortunately, with quiet conditions, the inversions in our valleys only continue to strengthen. Our northern Utah valleys stretching from the Wasatch...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy

Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy.
UTAH STATE

