MIDLAND ROAD WRECK

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were killed over the Jan. 7 weekend on Dallas roadways. On Sun, Jan. 9, a 17-year-old driver with four passengers in his car was hit by another car in the 7100 block of Great Trinity Forest Way. The teen was headed eastbound and turned left onto northbound Jim Miller Road when the crash happened. Unique Brown, 21, was a passenger in the Ford Crown Victoria that hit the teen’s Chrysler. Brown died. Police said the 29-year-old driving the Crown Victoria was “traveling westbound on Great Trinity Forest Way at a high rate of speed and collided with the grey Chrysler 300.” She was hospitalized awaiting surgery for her injuries. Police didn’t release her identity. She is expected to be charged with intoxication manslaughter and four counts of intoxication assault, police said. Later Sunday night, a motorcyclist was killed at 4400 Greenville Avenue after striking a curb and being thrown from his bike. The 27-year-old was traveling southbound on a 2020 Yamaha motorcycle. He died from his injuries at the scene.

DALLAS, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO