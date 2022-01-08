ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MIDLAND ROAD WRECK

Shelbyville Times-Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese vehicles were involved in a crash Wednesday...

www.t-g.com

cbslocal.com

One Injured, One Dead In Head-On Collision On Highway 108

SONORA (CBS13) — Saturday evening crews responded to a head-on collision on Highway 108 and La Grange Road between Jamestown and Oakdale, said the Tuolumne County Fire Department. Upon arrival, crews found two cars involved, each with significant damage. Crews shut down both lanes of Highway 108 and began...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
Shelbyville Times-Gazette

TWO HURT IN WRECK

Authorities look over the vehicle (left) in which Glen and Gay Boyce of Shelbyville were seriously injured on State Highway 64 about two miles west of Shelbyville early Sunday afternoon. Pablo Ortiz Perez, 46, of Sherwood Court, driver of the vehicle at right, was charged with DUI and two counts of vehicular assault.
SHELBYVILLE, TN
whopam.com

One killed in wreck on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville

Tennessee Highway Patrol has released details and identified the victim in a vehicle versus motorcycle collision on Tiny Town Road Sunday evening. According to the report, a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Jaden Florance of Clarksville was stopped in the continuous left turn lane before attempting to cross the westbound lanes. A motorcycle operated by 25-year-old Dakota Nearing of Clarksville was heading west on Tiny Town at the same moment, and the two collided.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Orange Leader

Deweyville teen dies in wreck

PRESS RELEASE — Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Jan. 1, 2022, on old Highway 87, near Lydia St. The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 1:30 a.m., a 2008 Honda pickup was traveling north on Old Highway 87 when the pickup drove off the roadway in a curve and began to skid before striking a tree.
DEWEYVILLE, TX
Rock Hill Herald

Truck driver killed in crash near Midlands road identified by SC coroner

One person was killed in an overnight crash near a Midlands road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Morris Nelson, 65, died in the accident, Kershaw County Coroner David West said Monday. The single-vehicle collision happened at about 9:30 p.m., near the intersection of S.C. 34/Ridgeway Road and Middleton...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
cbs7.com

Woman dies in Midland County crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A crash on Saturday has left a Midland woman dead. According to the Department of Public Safety, the woman, Renee Louise Pyle, was driving southbound on County Road 1140 when she ran a stop sign crossed over County Road 120 and ran into a fence.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
CBS San Francisco

Off-Duty El Cerrito Police Officer Killed, 2 Injured In Horrific San Pablo I-80 Crash

SAN PABLO (CBS SF/BCN) — An off-duty El Cerrito police officer was killed and two others were injured Sunday morning following a crash involving four vehicles on eastbound I-80 in San Pablo. The El Cerrito Police Department identified the officer killed in the crash as 26-year-old Jerrick Bernstine. “On his way home from work, Officer Jerrick Bernstine was involved in a traffic collision on Interstate 80 near San Pablo Dam Road,” the department said in a news release. “A van in front of Officer Bernstine lost control and collided with the center median. Officer Bernstine’s car struck the van and he died...
SAN PABLO, CA
106.3 WORD

Fatal wreck in Laurens County

A fatal wreck in Laurens County at around 10:30pm last night. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a fatal collision occurred on US-25 near Mt Bethel Road, about 4 miles north of Ware Shoals.
CBS DFW

2 Killed In Separate Traffic Fatalities In Dallas Over The Weekend

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were killed over the Jan. 7 weekend on Dallas roadways. On Sun, Jan. 9, a 17-year-old driver with four passengers in his car was hit by another car in the 7100 block of Great Trinity Forest Way. The teen was headed eastbound and turned left onto northbound Jim Miller Road when the crash happened. Unique Brown, 21, was a passenger in the Ford Crown Victoria that hit the teen’s Chrysler. Brown died. Police said the 29-year-old driving the Crown Victoria was “traveling westbound on Great Trinity Forest Way at a high rate of speed and collided with the grey Chrysler 300.” She was hospitalized awaiting surgery for her injuries. Police didn’t release her identity. She is expected to be charged with intoxication manslaughter and four counts of intoxication assault, police said. Later Sunday night, a motorcyclist was killed at 4400 Greenville Avenue after striking a curb and being thrown from his bike. The 27-year-old was traveling southbound on a 2020 Yamaha motorcycle. He died from his injuries at the scene.  
DALLAS, TX

