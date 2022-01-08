ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State team wrestling shifts south but has area feel

By JOSH PATTERSON
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 2 days ago

While Garrett will defend its state championship at a familiar event today, the Railroaders' wrestling squad will do so in a wholly unfamiliar venue. Unlike the past several years when Memorial Coliseum hosted the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association Team State Duals, the event will take place at three high...

journalgazette.net

