State team wrestling shifts south but has area feel

BLOOMINGTON – Minnesota came in with a clear plan to slow down Indiana's offense and it is one the Hoosiers are likely going to see more and more as the season progresses. The strategy involves paying extra attention to Trayce Jackson-Davis without explicitly sending a second defender at him. Instead, a second defender, usually the player guarding Indiana's point guard, just floats in the area, in case Jackson-Davis goes to work. If he does, the second defender more explicitly comes over to help. Why is it IU's point guard who gets left? Because the Golden Gophers obviously calculated the Hoosier point guards are the least likely to hurt them if left alone. As a result, PGs Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee each were left wide open for 3s, with Minnesota practically begging them to shoot for much of the first half. They responded as well as could possibly be expected, going a combined 6 for 12 from the arc, including 4 for 8 from Phinisee (tying a career-high for made 3s in a game), to pace Indiana to a 39-29 halftime lead.

