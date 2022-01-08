ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Pioneering actor Sidney Poitier dies

By Associated Press
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK – Sidney Poitier, the groundbreaking actor and enduring inspiration who transformed how Black people were portrayed on screen, became the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for best lead performance and was the first to be a top box-office draw, has died. He was...

journalgazette.net

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'He spent his last day surrounded by family and friends': Sidney Poitier's family pay tribute to their 'guiding light' after his death aged 94: Denzel Washington thanks icon for 'opening doors that had been closed'

The family of Hollywood trailblazer Sidney Poitier paid tribute to the late star, calling him a 'guiding light' for their family as Denzel Washington and other actors also cited the Oscar winner as a source of inspiration. In a statement about Poitier, who died on Thursday night in his Los...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier Was Married Twice Before His Death—Here’s Where His Wife & Ex-Wife Are Now

He may be one of the best actors from the Golden Age of Hollywood, but for Sidney Poitier‘s wife, Joanna Shimkus, he’ll always be remembered as the best husband and father to their two daughters. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022. He was 94 years old. “For me, the greatest of the ‘Great Trees’ has fallen: Sidney Poitier. My honor to have loved him as a mentor. Friend. Brother. Confidant. Wisdom teacher. The utmost, highest regard and praise for his most magnificent, gracious,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thefocus.news

Who is Juanita Hardy, Sidney Poitier's first wife?

Legendary actor Sidney Poitier recently passed away at age 94 on 6 January 2022, in the Bahamas. He is survived by five of his six children, three of which he shared with his first wife Juanita Hardy. News of Sidney Poitier’s passing has shaken the entertainment industry and fans alike,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
The US Sun

Who is Sidney Poitier’s daughter Sydney Tamiia Poitier?

SIDNEY POITIER, the first Black man to win an Oscar, passed away on Thursday, January 6, at the age of 94. The legendary late actor is survived by his wife, Joanna Shimkus, and six daughters. Who is Sidney Poitier's daughter Sydney Tamiia Poitier?. Sydney Tamiia Poitier, 48, is an American...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made in Hollywood Before His Death

Remembering a Hollywood icon. Sidney Poitier‘s net worth doesn’t even begin to compare to his priceless contributions to Hollywood, but it does include salaries from some of his most notable projects over the years, including Lilies of the Field and To Sir, With Love. Poitier—whose full name was Sidney L. Poitier—was born on February 20, 1927, in Miami Florida to Reginald and Evelyn Poitier. His parents were tomato farmers from the Bahamas who traveled regularly to the U.S. to sell their produce, and it was during one of these trips that Poitier was born in Florida. Shortly after he was born, Poitier...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Belafonte
Person
Spencer Tracy
Person
Sidney Poitier
Person
Katharine Hepburn
Person
Thurgood Marshall
Person
Nelson Mandela
Person
Oprah Winfrey
HollywoodLife

Sidney Poitier’s Children: Meet The Hollywood Icon’s 6 Daughters

The first Black man to win an Oscar, legendary late actor Sidney Poitier, leaves a legacy of six daughters. Find out all about his amazing children here. Hollywood lost one of its greats when Sidney Poitier passed away at the age of 94 on Friday January 7. The first Bahamian and African American to win an Academy Award as Best Actor in 1964 for Lilies of the Field, Sidney led a trailblazing life. Raised in the Bahamas until he was 15, the star would start his career on Broadway before taking over Tinseltown with hits such as Blackboard Jungle, The Defiant Ones, Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner and To Sir With Love. Sidney even received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 1974 and was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Hollywood Remembers Sidney Poitier: “An Absolute Legend” & “Warm, Genuinely Regal Man”

Tributes are pouring in for Oscar-winning actor, director, civil rights activist and humanitarian Sidney Poitier, who died today at age 94. Poitier won the Best Actor Oscar in 1964 for Lilies of the Field for his depiction of an ex-serviceman who helps East German nuns build a chapel, his win marking the first for a Black actor. He received an honorary Oscar in 2002, “in recognition of his remarkable accomplishments as an artist and as a human.” He also was the recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors in 1995, the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009, two Golden Globe awards and a...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

Sidney Poitier Family Statement: “A Devoted And Loving Husband, Adoring Father, Always Put Family First”

Following a day of tributes to the actor Sidney Poitier, his large family has issued a more personal statement on their fond memories of his warm relations with them. They also noted that his faith in humanity never faltered, “…so know that for all the love you’ve shown him, he loved you back. Statement from the Poitier family: “There are no words to convey the deep sense of loss and sadness we are feeling right now. We are so grateful he was able to spend his last day surrounded by his family and friends. To us Sidney Poitier was not only a...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Actor#Oscar Winner#Academy Award#Bahamian#Newsweek
Deadline

Sidney Poitier Tribute Programming Set At OWN

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network said Friday that it will pay tribute to Sidney Poitier with a a day of special programming Sunday that includes the iconic actor’s 2000 and 2007 appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show and an airing of his 1967 film To Sir, With Love. Poitier, the groundbreaking and Oscar-winning actor and civil rights activist, died Friday at age 94. The network also said that it will air the 2015 special Oprah Winfrey Presents: Legends Who Paved the Way featuring Poitier at a gala honoring “some of the legendary men and extraordinary women of the civil rights movement who made...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Denzel Washington Talks Reinventing Macbeth, Oscars and Who’s the Next Denzel

Denzel Washington never saw a production of “Macbeth” in high school or college. So when he was offered the titular role in Shakespeare’s great tragedy, which he’d only read in the past two years, he wanted to make sure that he could wrap his head around how director Joel Coen would shoot the film with him and Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth. “Let’s talk about the black and white of it all,” Washington recalls saying to Coen in an early conversation. Coen began to respond, “Well, you’re Black …” before Washington stopped him. “No, no, no,” he interrupted. “I’m talking about...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

‘In the Heat of the Night’ Star Lee Grant Remembers Sidney Poitier: “He Was Ahead of Everybody”

In excerpts from an interview, actress and Oscar-winning filmmaker Lee Grant reflects on the legacy of Sidney Poitier, her In the Heat of the Night (1967) co-star, who died this week at age 94. Grant also directed an American Masters documentary on Poitier in 2000. Sidney was ahead of everybody. He broke the mold as an actor and as a Black actor. Since he was from the islands, he had no sense of his not being equal. He had an urgency, a life urgency — going from the islands to Florida, where they told him to go to the back of the...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Sidney Poitier Documentary In The Works At Apple With Oprah Winfrey Exec Producing

Following the passing of the Hollywood Icon Sidney Poitier on Friday, Deadline has confirmed that Apple is in the middle of filming a documentary on the Oscar-winning actor with Oprah Winfrey exec producing and Reginald Hudlin directing. Winfrey will produce through her Harpo Productions and Network Entertainment. The doc had been under wraps and in production for more than a year and is an in-depth documentary about the life of the great Poitier that includes the participation of his family. The doc will be an Apple Original Films release. Poitier, who died Friday at the age of 94 at his home in Beverly Hills, was the first Black man to win an Academy Award for best actor for 1963’s Lilies of the Field. Following that break-out performance that turned him into a star, the Oscar-winner would continue to be a trailblazer in helping opening doors for other minority performers as he starred in such classics as In the Heat of the Night, To Sir With Love and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?.      
MOVIES
The Independent

Sidney Poitier news: Barack Obama and Halle Berry lead tributes after Oscar-winning actor dies 94

Tributes have begun pouring in for Sidney Poitier who has died aged 94.The Bahamian-American actor – best known for his films Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner and In the Heat of the Night – was the first Black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor.Poitier took home the prize for his role as Homer Smith in the 1963 drama Lilies of the Field.Following the news of his death, which was announced by the Bahamian Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell, fans and fellow stars have begun remembering Poitier on social media. The Independent’s Geoffrey Macnab paid tribute to Poitier, a singular actor whose profound influence and legacy will be everlasting. Read More Sidney Poitier death: First Black man to win Best Actor Oscar dies aged 94Sidney Poitier: The charming trailblazer who continually challenged stereotypes
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy