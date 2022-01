WRAP-UP It took the Cavaliers 70 games – a victory over Boston in mid-May – to win their 22nd game last year. And that was an improvement over the previous two campaigns. In 2021-22, the Wine & Gold earned win No. 22 just one week into the new year – while snapping a skid in Portland that dated back to 2013 – pulling away late to drop the Blazers, 114-101, on Friday night at the Moda Center.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO