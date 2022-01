Austin Rivers and Nikola Jokic lead the Nuggets to a victory after a near embarrassing collapse to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Both had 22 points tonight, with Austin having 6 3s for himself and Jokic having 16 rebounds and 6 assists. It was an ugly game, and not one I would want to put myself through again, but a win is a win and the Nuggets have had a hard time coming across those lately. Barton and AG were mildly disappointing only shooting 7 of 23 between the two of them. Onto the next one I guess.

