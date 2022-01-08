ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week on Audiomack

By Donna-Claire Chesman
DJBooth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article previously appeared on Audiomack World. For over a decade, we’ve been escaping into the decadence of The Weeknd’s pop and alt-R&B tunes. Since landmark mixtape House of Balloons, Abel Tesfaye’s music has captivated the most (and even the least) toxic among us as he blitzes through love and lust...

djbooth.net

arcamax.com

The Weeknd announces a new album

The Weeknd plans to release a new album on Friday (01.07.22). The 31-year-old star has taken to social media to tease details of 'Dawn FM', revealing that the upcoming album will feature comedian Jim Carrey. In the Twitter post, a voice says: "You are now listening to 103.5: Dawn FM....
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Here’s The Cover Art For The Weeknd’s New Album

Yesterday, the Weeknd announced that his new album, Dawn FM, is coming out this Friday. He also revealed a promising guest list that includes Quincy Jones, Lil Wayne, Oneohtrix Point Never, Tyler The Creator, and (why not) Jim Carrey. And today he’s unveiled Dawn FM‘s cover art, which has Abel Tesfaye in old-age makeup looking straight at the camera. A pre-save page for the album has also been launched. No tracklist has been released yet.
MUSIC
DJBooth

DJ Neptune Doesn’t Need a Formula for Greatness

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World. DJ Neptune has been in the Afrobeats game for over two decades, establishing himself as one of the genre’s biggest DJs. His career started in 2001, two years after being transfixed by the DJ at a house party he attended. He scored a gig at one of Nigeria’s top radio stations and went on to make a name for himself bringing producers and artists together on hits such as “Wait” featuring Kizz Daniel, “Music Messiah” featuring Wande Coal, and the Nigerian hip-hop classic “123” featuring Naeto C, Dagrin, and MI.
MUSIC
The Independent

The Weeknd’s new album Dawn FM hailed as most ‘revealing’ of his career

Critics are praising The Weeknd for his latest album, Dawn FM, which was released last week.The Canadian artist, real name Abel Tesfaye, dropped the project with little fanfare on Friday 7 January. It includes the single “Take My Breath”, collaborations with Lil Wayne and Tyler, The Creator, and production from Max Martin, Oscar Holter, Calvin Harris and Swedish House Mafia. The Weeknd executive produced the album alongside Martin and Oneohtrix Point Never (electronic musician Daniel Lopatin). In a four-star review, The Independent called the album a “sophisticated exercise in facing down old demons”, observing how it served as “a...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Albums we’d love to hear in 2022

A lot of albums have already been confirmed for 2022 but there are even more exciting releases we may possibly hear next year. Last week, we brought you a list of albums with confirmed release dates in 2022, including from Gang of Youths, Mitski, and Beach House. And several other...
MUSIC
papermag.com

Sound Off: 10 New Songs You Need to Hear Now

SASAMI — "Say It" Father John Misty — "Funny Girl" Marina — "Pink Convertible" Amaarae, Moily & Kali Uchis — "SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY - Vigro Deep Amapiano Remix" Gang of Youths — "In The Wake Of Your Leave"
MUSIC
NME

FKA Twigs announces new mixtape ‘CAPRISONGS’

FKA Twigs has announced full details of her new mixtape ‘CAPRISONGS’. It comes after the artist teased new music on her TikTok account yesterday (January 5). She also previously shared a preview of her new music last month to mark “the first day of capri sun szn”.
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

The Weeknd Collaborator Jim Carrey Calls Singer’s ‘Dawn FM’ Album ‘Deep and Elegant’: ‘It Danced Me Around the Room’

Jim Carrey is a huge fan of The Weeknd‘s upcoming album, Dawn FM. Shortly after the R&B singer-songwriter officially announced the album’s title and release date on Monday (Jan. 3), the famed actor and comedian — who is listed as a collaborator in a cryptic video teaser for the project — praised the forthcoming release on social media.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Shazam Reveals Its 5 Artists to Watch in 2022

At the top of every year, Shazam uses its data to predict five artists to watch — last year it did pretty well with Masked Wolf and Tai Verdes — and on Tuesday the song-identifying app used a combination of its its “uniquely predictive data and algorithms” as well as some selections from its parent company Apple Music’s global editorial team to pick five “artists to watch” in 2022. The selections, and the company’s accompanying explanations, are below in full — and check out a playlist with even more predictions here. apple.co/ShazamPredictions2022 Ayra Starr Ayra Starr’s rise this year was largely mounted on her...
FIFA
Complex

Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Pop Smoke, Adele, and More Among the Highest-Selling and Streaming Artists of 2021

As we enter 2022, MRC Data (f.k.a. Nielsen) has unveiled its end-of-year numbers to show us who controlled 2021 in terms of streams and sales. As highlighted by Billboard, Morgan Wallen had the highest-selling album of the year by equivalent album units with Dangerous: The Double Album, moving 3.23 million. Following him is Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour doing 2.8 million units, and Drake’s Certified Lover Boy moving 1.9 million. Rounding out the top five for the year are Adele’s 30 and Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, which is impressive considering it came out back in July 2020.
MUSIC
defpen

Album Stream: The Weeknd – Dawn FM

In the midst of all the chaos that kicked off the spread of COVID-19 within the United States, The Weeknd managed to release the biggest album of the year. Inspired by 1980s pop and pop culture, After Hours kicked off a new era for the Toronto native that mixed nostalgia with current day trends. The formula that was used to create After Hours proved to be immensely successful as it earned him several platinum plaques, the number one spot on the Billboard 200 and a Super Bowl halftime show opportunity.
MUSIC
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
TV SHOWS
Tennessee Tribune

Famous R&B Singer Dies

NASHVILLE, TN — Joe Simon was one of Southern soul’s smoothest and most convincing stylists. Yet he also was not enamored of fame or status, and he walked away from popular music in 1983 to become an ordained minister. Simon died Dec, 13 at 85 in his hometown near Chicago. But his music remains beloved, particularly his biggest hits “The Chokin’ Kind,” a soul cover of a Harlan Howard country tune, in 1969, “Drowning In The Sea Of Love” with Gamble and Huff in 1971, and “Power of Love” in 1972.

