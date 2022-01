INDIANAPOLIS — The family of an Indianapolis mother murdered in 2018 is bringing attention to the case again, hoping for answers. Monica Pirtle, a mother of three, was shot and killed outside her east Indianapolis home on July 16, 2018, a day before her 36th birthday. The shooting happened while Pirtle and her boyfriend sat in a car on Crabtree Court, near East 42nd Street and German Church Road.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO