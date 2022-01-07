ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHS CEO points to several factors behind record fertilizer prices

Cover picture for the articleCHS CEO points to several factors behind record fertilizer prices. January 7, 2022 By Mark Dorenkamp Filed Under: Crops, News. The CEO of the nation’s largest agricultural cooperative points to several reasons for record high fertilizer prices. Jay Debertin...

Agriculture Online

An end date to higher fertilizer prices is unknown, AFBF economists say

It's well known that farmers will have to pay more to produce this year's crops. Farmers attending this week's American Farm Bureau Federation's annual convention want to know how long the input price hike will last. Due to a 2021 spike in global demand for fertilizer as global supply fell,...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Fertilizer Prices Rise, But Pace Slows

DTN writer Russ Quinn reported on Wednesday that, “Retail fertilizer prices continue to rise but at smaller percentages, according to prices for the last week of December 2021. “Only two fertilizers were up a considerable amount. DTN designates a substantial move as anything 5% or more. Leading the way...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Nearly 40 percent of famers surveyed are having difficulty securing crop inputs

Nearly 40 percent of famers surveyed are having difficulty securing crop inputs. Farmers are concerned about the availability of ag inputs, according to the latest Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer. Jim Mintert is the director of the Purdue Center for Commercial Agriculture. “We asked farmers if they experienced difficulty...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Balance sheets tighten as farmers face rising input costs

Balance sheets tighten as farmers face rising input costs. Farmers’ balance sheets are tightening as input costs continue to rise. Sara Hewitt farms in south-central Minnesota and says fertilizer and chemical prices are top of mind. “And figuring out how we balance that with the prices that we can...
AGRICULTURE
Kenbridge Victoria Dispatch

Soaring fertilizer prices have farmers bracing for spring planting

As fertilizer costs continue to rise, farmers are working hard to plan and budget for the 2022 growing season. Fertilizer is a necessity for farmers, allowing them to achieve the high yields needed to meet demand and keep their operations afloat. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF), fertilizer costs have risen as much as 300% in some areas — adding significant pressure to farmers’ pocketbooks.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Ag Economy Barometer: Input costs remain a concern for farmers

Ag Economy Barometer: Input costs remain a concern for farmers. Farmers are concerned about rising production costs, according to the latest Ag Economy Barometer. Purdue University’s Jim Mintert says “higher input cost was by far and away the top choice. Forty-seven percent, almost half the people in the survey, said that was their top concern.”
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

MO Corn CEO: ethanol market well-positioned entering 2022

MO Corn CEO: ethanol market well-positioned entering 2022. The CEO of Missouri Corn Growers says the outlook for U.S. ethanol sales is mostly positive despite recent market setbacks. Bradley Schad tells Brownfield the EPA’s 2022 Renewable Volume Obligation level will set the tone for a favorable market this year.
AGRICULTURE
missouribusinessalert.com

Indicators in Focus: Farmers watch as fertilizer prices soar

Indicators in Focus examines measures of business and economic activity that will help tell the story of 2022. After fertilizer prices reached new record highs in late 2021, the agriculture sector is watching the price of that key input with great interest in the new year. Agriculture has not been...
MISSOURI STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Dairy prices climb to start the new year

Risk management specialist Mike North with ever.ag says the new year is a happy one so far for dairy producers. North tells Brownfield, “In these first few days of the new year we have tacked on roughly $1.25 to a lot of the nearby prices on some strength that we’ve picked up in global markets, and followed through on our own with cheese pushing through that magic $2.00 threshold on Tuesday’s spot trade.”
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Ethanol production slumps as stocks swell

Ethanol production moved modestly lower last week as stocks hit a more than twenty-week high. The U.S. Energy Information Administration says production averaged 1.048 million barrels a day, down 11,000 on the week, but up 113,000 on the year. Iowa State University’s Center for Agricultural and Rural Development says margins...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
voiceofmuscatine.com

NCGA: ag inputs remain top of mind for corn growers

NCGA: ag inputs remain top of mind for corn growers. January 5, 2022 By Amie Simpson Filed Under: Ag Inputs, Corn, News. Record input costs remain a top concern for corn growers ahead of the 2022 growing season. Chris Edgington is the president of the National Corn Growers Association. “We’re...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Crop protection providers hampered by supply chain issues

Crop protection providers hampered by supply chain issues. Manufacturers of crop protection products are hampered by a myriad of supply chain problems. Robby Upton with BASF describes it as a domino effect with no easy solution. “We’re dealing with a global supply chain issue (that) started years ago, frankly. It...
AGRICULTURE
wlds.com

Retail Fertilizer Price Rise To Cause Food Cost Inflation in 2022

Retail fertilizer prices have risen to record highs, starting in the Fall. According to a DTN survey in November, 7 of 8 major fertilizer prices posted an average cost of $522 a ton in the fourth week of October. According to RFD-TV, a December report showed that recorded prices are starting to slow down some with just 3 out of the 8 major fertilizers moving slightly higher.
BUSINESS
heraldcourier.com

BLEVINS: Strategies for dealing with high fertilizer prices

Fertilizer prices have taken a significant jump in the past few months, leading to questions about how to plan for the coming growing season. This is a legitimate concern since most farmers have a limited fertilizer budget. Here are some suggestions that may help maximize fertilizer dollars. 1. Take soil...
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Lithium Prices Point To Rising EV Prices In 2022

Electric vehicle prices could further rise in 2022 as the supply of lithium carbonate, a key ingredient in battery making, struggles to keep up with the sharp rise in demand. What Happened: Benchmark price of lithium carbonate soared to a new high in 2021 and price in China was just over $41,060 a ton, which is more than five times higher than last January and above previous records, Nikkei Asia reported.
INDUSTRY
WMDT.com

Farmers facing increased fertilizer prices

MARYLAND- A Maryland farmer tells 47ABC that it’s not just supply chain issues causing a headache, apparently so are international tariffs on fertilizer. Farmer Virgil Shockley said this coming Spring, fertilizer prices are going to go up. He added that one company in the US went to the International...
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Fertilizer Prices Continue on High Side

OMAHA (DTN) -- Retail fertilizer prices for the third week of December 2021 continued to move higher, albeit at a slower pace. The percentage higher moves are not as much as they have been in recent weeks. In fact, all of the moves were in the single-digit range, something that hasn't happened since the second week of September 2021.
INDUSTRY
capitalpress.com

Economists say several factors have caused retail meat prices to jump

A new report outlines the factors that have contributed to the rapid increase of retail meat prices. From January 2020 through November 2021, retail prices have increased 27.3% for beef, 16.8% for pork and 16.4% for chicken, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Given the low food inflation rates in recent memory, it is no wonder that current meat prices have been causing sticker shock across the country,” economists at the National Pork Producers Council, Iowa State University and North Carolina State University said in their report. Retail pork prices only increased an average of 2% a year from 2000 to 2019. The report found both pork producer and pork packer margins are near the five-year average, but the retail price spread for pork has recently widened. “The increase in retail prices this fall at a time when wholesale and farm-level prices were falling was likely driven by a lagged response time to high wholesale prices during the summer, increased transportation costs, supply bottlenecks and delays and increased labor costs in retail outlets and distribution centers,” the report said. Retailers are typically slow to adjust prices to reflect changes in their input costs, but it appears likely they are passing those extra costs on to consumers, the report said. “Perhaps the greatest challenge to all food supply chains is a lack of available labor. Despite rising wages, all industries are struggling to fill open positions,” the report said. As of October, there were more than 11 million job openings in the U.S., and the civilian labor force is about 2.4 million less than in January 2020. “A lack of available workers throughout the pork industry has been (a) longstanding issue that was made worse by the pandemic, and is one of the reasons packing plants have had capacity issues,” the report said. The tight and competitive labor market is impacting every aspect of the pork supply chain, including the transportation of hogs and pork. Another issue is the 2.5% loss in pork processing capacity resulting from a federal court order eliminating a USDA provision that allowed faster line speeds at six major packing plants. That order went into effect July 1. “In addition to widespread labor shortages and reduced packing capacity, the pork industry is also dealing with transportation bottlenecks and higher prices for fuel, energy and packing materials,” the report said. “This report shows there are numerous issues affecting pork prices, but increased profits — whether at the retail, wholesale or farm level — are likely not a significant contributor to the rising prices,” Jen Sorenson, president of National Pork Producers Council, said in a press release. The economists said it is difficult to predict how long the challenges behind food inflation will persist. “Though there are significant production, processing and distribution challenges, there are likely no permanent, structural barriers in the way of getting back to cheaper food. It is unclear whether the same can be said about energy prices, wage inflation and other current challenges,” the report said. If immigration policy and labor reform aren’t addressed, labor will continue to be a limiting factor in food and pork production, it said.
BUSINESS

