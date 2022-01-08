Tennis-Shapovalov tames Safiullin to give Canada 1-0 ATP Cup lead

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime stormed through a gripping clash with Spanish star Roberto Bautista Agut for a massive victory that earned his country a maiden ATP Cup title on Sunday. Their Sydney showdown followed Denis Shapovalov ending Pablo Carreno Busta's winning start to the season 6-4, 6-3 to set the scene for a crunch second singles rubber. World number 11 Auger-Aliassime beat third-ranked Alexander Zverev during the tournament and again showed his class to down 19th-ranked Bautista Agut 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 and seal the tournament for Canada. The Novak Djokovic-led Serbia won the inaugural edition of the teams event in 2020, when the Rafael Nadal-led Spain also had to settle for second, with Daniil Medvedev's Russia earning the title last year.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO