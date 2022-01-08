Jackson fails to qualify for Olympics after slip at U.S. trials

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Erin Jackson's participation at the 2022 Winter Olympics is in doubt after the American speed skater finished third in the U.S. trials, missing out on an automatic qualification place.

Jackson, who has won four out of eight World Cup 500 metres races this season and is ranked number one in the discipline, stumbled on the back stretch of the heat to end with a time of 38.24, behind Brittany Bowe (37.81) and Kimi Goetz (37.86).

"I feel like I messed up. It's definitely on me," Jackson told NBC. "Especially being the number one ranked in the world, it would be strange to not go (to the Winter Olympics)."

Jackson could still make the trip to Beijing if either of the two athletes who finished above her opt to withdraw.

"I'm not giving up hope yet. Just (going to) wait and see what shakes out," Jackson added.

The Beijing Olympics begin on Feb. 4.

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.

